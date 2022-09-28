Dear Jon, tomorrow you turn 31. How can that be? September 29, 1991 at 2:04 in the afternoon you drew your first breath. What a miracle!
Many years ago when Uncle Stan was in high school his choral group sang this song, called “Try to Remember.”
The melody always stuck in my heart and each September some of the words come haunting down the corridors of time.
Try to remember the kind of September
When life was slow and oh, so mellow
Try to remember the kind of September
When grass was green and grain was yellow
Deep in December It’s nice to remember
Although you know the snow will follow
Deep in December It’s nice to remember
The fire of September that made us mellow
Deep in December our hearts should remember
And follow, follow, follow...
I suppose the words stick with me so much because Uncle Stan was born in September and so were you. And Aunt Shirley Middleton was born this month too. That makes this a very special month; a month of remembering.
Memories are our moments in time that we reflect upon. Sometimes the memories are happy, sometimes they are sad.
There are moments we wish we didn’t have to remember, but because of them we grow.
There are moments we wish we could go back and catch again, but like a delicate bubble, once they are gone there’s no getting it again, only remembering.
We can’t change our memories, for they are the fabric of our lives, but we can thank God for each and every one of them because He is in charge of them all.
I have enjoyed your thirtieth year here on this earth. Walk with me as we try to remember the days of September and the many days that followed.
Blowing out the candles on your cookie that Gran left you for our celebration;
Playing at the pool with Sissy Girl;
Playing twins in Murder in the House of Horrors;
Enjoying seeing our yard rolled;
Having supper under the stars;
Listening to the fire crackling merrily in the open pit;
Being the snoring shepherd for the kids;
Enjoying being the rich guy for a change in the Christmas play;
Walking in the woods with Sissy Girl and watching the sun set because the day was warm Christmas Day;
Playing Chinese Confusion at mama’s house New Year’s Eve;
Bathing at mama’s because our hot water heater was out;
Watching Lizzie walk her final steps and saying the final goodbye then laying her to rest in the clay soil;
Walking on the beach in the spring;
Watching the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Waveland;
Spending time with Buster dog at the beach less than a month before he breathed his last;
Listening to Uncle Sam talk, and missing Pepaw;
The squeal of the girls laughter;
Watching The Lion King Jr. musical together;
Going to Ms. Kay’s Easter Snoopy party;
Taking pictures of the rainbow in the sky after the Easter rain;
Laughing at the “dead chicken” under your truck that was a log;
Burying Sissy Girl;
Hearing Copper crow for the last time;
Saying hello to little Minnie Pearl;
Teaching the kids at Camp Armstrong;
Casting your net into our favorite ocean places;
Eating on the deck at Steve’s Marina;
Watching the guys on their sail boards in the ocean;
You and Minnie almost getting run over by an armadillo;
Watching Minnie run after two fawns; and
Watching Perry Mason and Emergency together.
But there were so many more moments we shared, there is not enough room in this paper to name them all. I look forward to year 31 as you journey on the dusty paths of this old earth. I encourage you to walk on in Jesus and go wherever He leads for His hands are bigger than mine. He will hold you and keep you better than I ever could. But in the meantime, I’m glad you are here. Happy Birthday my dear son. I love you very much. Mom
Editor’s note: Try to Remember was written by Tom Jones in 1960.
