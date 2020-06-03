Veteran teacher Carra Caldwell Turner -- A Pontotoc native who teaches algebra at Houlka Attendance Center -- was recently chosen as the Chickasaw County School District’s Teacher of the Year.
The irony is, once upon a time, she didn’t want to be a teacher at all.
“I didn’t always want to be a teacher. When I was small I wanted to be a vet and later a detective, but by the time I was in high school, though, I knew I wanted to be a teacher,” Carra Turner said.
She taught Algebra I at HAC to about 38 9-10th grade students, Algebra II to about 30 10th-12th grade students, and also served as a resource teacher, teaching 7th grade math to whoever needed extra help in the subject.
She was also the Senior Class sponsor and volunteer assistant coach with the Houlka Robotics Team, and was the girls’ track coach at Houlka in 2017-18.
The 1996 Pontotoc High School Valedictorian -- who is the daughter of June and the late Harrison Caldwell of Pontotoc -- had an outstanding high school career. She was a member of the Scholar's Bowl Team, Mu Alpha Theta, Beta Club, Yearbook Editor, and a member of the cross-country team and track team.
The road to teaching took a detour in high school, however.
“I got sidetracked my senior year of high school by an awesome psychology class taught by Mr. Kevin Cavendar. It was so much fun I wound up majoring in psychology my freshman year of college. However, I missed my math classes -- I know, sounds crazy to some people -- so I switched to engineering and later to pure mathematics. I wound up coming full circle my senior year of college and finishing with a degree in mathematics education.”
She came back to education because of her love for working with children and youth. There were also a lot of local “cooks in the kitchen” helping develop those feelings, she said.
“I had many teachers who modeled what it meant to be a good teacher, but as far as becoming a mathematics teacher the credit for the first nudge in that direction goes to Patrick Parks. He taught me pre-algebra in the seventh grade and it was the first time that I realized I really liked math.
“His fun and engaging style of teaching has also been an influence on me and I would love to one day be as good a teacher as he was.
“Coach Ken Nowiki was my inspiration for classroom projects. In his physics class we launched, dropped, and tossed things and used math to calculate what would happen next. For in-depth learning in the topic of upper level math I have Michelle Benjamin and Miriam Clark to thank for teaching me geometry, trigonometry, and pre-calculus. Having such a solid knowledge base allowed me to succeed in my college math classes.”
There were also several people in her immediate and extended family who influenced her to go into teaching.
“My mom June Caldwell taught school in Pontotoc for many years as did my grandmother Fay Caldwell. My aunt Susan Caldwell Pitts (who graduated from Pontotoc High) also became an English teacher.
“I married into a family of teachers as well. My mother-in-law (Joyce Turner), sister-in-law (Melinda Kopp), and many others in my husband’s family have worked in education as well," she recalled.
There were several other things growing up in Pontotoc that helped guide her into education.
“I've always worked with children. When I was 12, I started babysitting for a neighbor. She was home; I just occupied her girls while she got things done around the house. I continued to babysit for several families throughout junior high and high school.
“In high school, I also became a life guard at the Pontotoc City Pool, as my dad had done before me. I worked there for several summers before moving on to being a summer camp counselor in college and a youth director for Trinity Presbyterian in Starkville my last two years of school.”
She graduated Magna Cum Laude (with great honor) in 2001 with a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics Education from Mississippi State University.
After graduation, she taught middle school and high school mathematics in Tupelo and Lee County school districts for several years. That included teaching mathematics at the Tupelo-Lee County Alternative School.
She then taught math at Houlka in 2005-6. She later worked as an insurance agent and part-time tutor from 2006-2013. This allowed her to work from home until her children were old enough to attend school. Turner returned to HAC in 2013 to teach mathematics, and has remained there since.
Her teaching philosophy is to make sure her students are in pursuit of knowledge, not the other way around. “I like to give my students a task, and then encourage them to discover things for themselves. I put students into small groups, then try to serve as a source and guide and motivator. The goal is for students to take ownership of their learning, and become more independent and confidant in their math abilities,” she said.
What does she most enjoy about teaching? “My favorite thing is seeing my students grow, learn new things, and watch them realize they can do math,” she said.
The least favorite part of the job? “There’s a giant stack of paperwork -- grading, keeping records of data, and dealing with all the charts, graphs and documentation that teaching requires.”
She and her husband, Christopher Turner, and their children Colton, 13, and Hannah, 11, live in Houlka. Christopher is an independent insurance agent in Houlka. The family attends Houlka First Baptist Church. The children take music from Patricia Henry (as Carra did for 10 years) in Pontotoc.
Her off duty pursuits are as varied as her teaching duties. To de-stress, she likes to walk and run -- she once ran a half-marathon, which is 13. 1miles. If she’s not running trails, she likes to bicycle them with her youngsters.
She also loves to read. Her interests range from children’s classics, a biography of “Little House on The Prairie” children’s books author Laura Ingalls Wilder, to horror writer Stephen King.
She also enjoys music and plays both the piano and the guitar.