After 26 years of service attorney Phillip Tutor is stepping down as Referee for the Pontotoc County Youth Court.
Tutor will officially leave his post in October, and attorney Brad Cornelison will take his place.
“I’ve been fortunate to work alongside a lot of good people, and I believe now is the right time to retire and allow others to serve,” said Tutor, 71, who was appointed to the position in 1994 by Chancery Judge Tim Ervin.
Youth Court Referee is a title synonymous with judge. Chancery judges appoint referees—usually lawyers--to oversee cases concerning abuse and neglect of minors as well as crimes committed by minors.
Tutor first became involved in youth court when he was elected Pontotoc County Attorney in 1984. That job included serving as the prosecuting attorney in Youth Court. Ten years later Judge Ervin appointed Tutor to replace Charles Thomas as referee. Tutor stepped down as prosecutor to assume his new position.
“I’ve seen a lot of changes over the years,” said Tutor. “I’ve taken my work seriously and tried my best to be fair and just.”
Tutor attended Ecru High School and earned his law degree at the University of Mississippi. He served as a Judge Advocate in the United States Air Force. He always aspired to be a small town lawyer.
“I’m not Atticus Finch, but I’ve enjoyed living and working in Pontotoc and being part of this community,” said Tutor, referring to the lawyer in Harper Lee’s novel To Kill a Mockingbird, often considered the quintessential prototype for Southern barristers.
Judging cases concerning youth has been both rewarding and heartbreaking, Tutor said.
“I’ve seen a substantial rise in cases of abuse and neglect, and I attribute that directly to the spread of methamphetamines,” said Tutor.
Retired Mississippi Supreme Court Judge Jimmy Roberts was Tutor’s law partner for more than 30 years.
“Phillip understands human nature, and that’s helped him become an excellent lawyer,” Roberts said. “He has a keen mind. He’s as sharp an individual as I ever worked with. He’s smart and compassionate and he understands the problem to be solved and he’s efficient about solving it. He’s a fine lawyer, and good friend.”
Tutor will continue representing the Pontotoc Board of Supervisors as well as the Pontotoc County School Districts. He plans to spend more time with his wife, Linda, and their three children. He’s “semi-retired,” Tutor said.
“I’ll handle a few cases here and there, but I’m stepping down as referee because I think it’s time,” Tutor said. “Thirty-six years is enough time for the court staff to put up with me.”
“I thank the citizens of Pontotoc County for allowing me to serve,” said Tutor. “There is no greater place in this world to live and call home.”