Here’s some funny tweets I read on the internet. I don’t tweet.
I can bearly ext. Barely text.
In a thousand years archeologists will dig up tanning beds and think we fried people as punishment
As a kid you said, “I have that toy.” As an adult you say, “Hey, I’m on that medication.”
In 2021 you’d think we could buy sunglasses and pizza at the same hut.
Worst embarrassment ever. I tried on a coat at a store and it was the coat of a customer trying on another coat.”
“If I was stuck on a desert island with only one record, I would want it to be the record for being able to swim the farthest.”
“If I ever say the words “fantasy football team” just know it’s code for “I’ve been kidnapped, help me!”
“Guys will stand five feet eight inches from you and call it six feet.”
What my girlfriend thought, first four dates: 1. Nice shirt 2. Wow. A second nice shirt. 3. Okay, first shirt again. 4. He has two two shirts.
I once dated an apostrophe. Too possessive!
I’m done with dating sites. From now on I’m only dating pizza delivery guys cause at least I know they have a car, a job and pizza.
I decided that the one phrase I don’t want in my obituary is “died before his Botox doctor could revive him.”
My biggest fear about becoming a zombie is all that walking.
Every neck tattoo should read “I’m not getting the job, am I?”
My wife is always saying, “Lets get some ice cream and two spoons.” But she never says let’s buy a dozen Pro V1s and split ‘em.”
“I can’t believe I didn’t get an Oscar nomination for my performance in “No, I never got your text.”
What should we call this giant advertising board? Phil said, “ How about a philboard?” Bill said, “I have a better idea!”
Probably the worst thing you can hear when wearing a bikini is “Good for you!”
After explaining the concept of breastfeeding to my five-year-old he asked, “Can you squeeze Capri Suns out of those things, or must milk?”
Sometimes at night, after my son has gone to bed, I go into my bedroom and finish all my sentences.
“When my wife is getting a little upset, sometimes a simple ‘calm down’ in a soothing voice is all it takes to get her a lot upset.”
Before marrying someone listen long and hard to the sounds of their chewing because that’s the soundtrack to the rest of your life.”
“You know that guy who looks like that other guy in that show we used to like? He died.” That’s how my wife and I communicate every night. We never know exactly who died. But if we don’t see anyone for three months, we list them as MIA.”
One of my favorite games to play is “is my headache from dehydration, caffeine withdrawal, lack of proper nutrition, my ponytail, stress, lack of sleep, not wearing my glasses or brain tumor?”
“I was just wondering what Kid Rock, Chris Rock and The Rock talk about at family reunions.”
“What idiot called it ‘insomnia’ and not ‘resisting a rest’?”
“What idiot called it ‘the sun’ and not a ‘space heater’?”
Best one: “Who called it ‘your foot balling asleep’ and not ‘coma toes’?”
“Just heard a guy at the dog park tell his dog, ‘no’ and then more quietly, ‘we talked about this’!”
“Just found the worst page in the entire dictionary. What I saw was disgraceful, disgusting, dishonest and disingenuous.”
My favorite: “Just once in my life I’d like to know the sweet satisfaction of finishing a tube of ChapStick.”