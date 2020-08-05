Twenty-eight defendants pled guilty to charges in Pontotoc County Circuit Court during plea day and first week proceedings and were sentenced.
Defendant William Parks Eaton pled guilty to burglary of a building, but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending completion of five years probation.
Eaton was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $1,880 restitution, $500 in fees and court costs.
Defendants Matthew Adam Chapman pled guilty to charges of felon with a weapon and grand larceny.
On the weapon charge, Chapman was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison unless he successfully completes five years of intensive supervision/house arrest. He was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $275 restitution, $500 in fees and court costs.
On the grand larceny plea, Chapman was sentenced to a five years suspended prison term, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $500 in fees and court costs.
Defendant Devin Wayne Hollimon pled guilty to charges of aggravated assault and burglary of a dwelling.
On the aggravated assault plea Hollimon was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with 12 years suspended.
On the burglary pleas Hollimon was sentenced to 25 years in prison, all suspended. The two prison terms will run consecutively. He was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant Kenneth Frank Layne, Jr., pled guilty to possession of meth with intent to sell and was sentenced to 30 years in prison with 20 years suspended. He was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine, $625 restitution and $1,054 in fees.
Defendant William Earl Smith, Jr., pled guilty to charges of grand larceny and burglary of a vehicle.
On the grand larceny plea Smith was sentenced to serve two years in prison, pay $1,000 fine, court costs and $500 in fees.
On the burglary plea Smith was sentenced to seven years in prison, all suspended. He was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and must pay $360 restitution, $500 in fees and court costs. The two sentences will run consecutively.
Defendant Timothy Lynn Ritter pled guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to three years in prison, but with no prior felony conviction those three years were suspended.
Ritter was placed on three years supervision, fined $500 and ordered to pay $50 restitution, $500 in fees and court costs.
Defendant Lawrence Central Milsap pled guilty to taking of a motor vehicle and was sentenced to five years in prison, but the defendant was given credit for time already served and the balance suspended.
Milsap was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $500 in fees and court costs. The sentence runs consecutively to two Union County causes.
Defendant L Seawright pled guilty to possession of stolen property and was sentenced to serve one year in prison. Seawright also pled guilty to burglary of a dwelling and was sentenced to 25 years in prison, all suspended. The two sentences run consecutively.
Seawright was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $500 in fees and court costs.
Defendant Wade Lee Bean pled guilty to DUI 4th and was sentenced to 10 years in prison unless he successfully completes two years of intensive supervision and house arrest.
Bean was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $3,000 ($2,000 suspended) and ordered to pay $500 in fees and court costs.
Defendant Austin Wayne Loyd pled guilty to burglary of a building, but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending completion of five years probation.
Loyd was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $2,102 restitution, court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant Charles Jalani Thomas pled guilty to burglary of a vehicle, but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending successfully completion of three years probation.
Thomas was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant Dalton Robert Johnson pled guilty to aggravated assault-domestic violence and was sentenced to 20 years in prison, but the defendant was given credit for time already served and the balance suspended.
Johnson was placed on three years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $500 in fees and court costs.
Defendant Kevin Wayne Walston pled guilty to felon with a weapon and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but the defendant was given credit for time served and the balance suspended.
Walston was placed on five years post release supervion, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $500 in fees and court costs.
Defendant Quentin Demario Williams pled guilty to felon with a weapon and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but the defendant was given credit for the served and the balance suspended.
Williams was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $500 in fees and court costs.
Defendant Quiana Masha Gillespie pled guilty to accessory after the fact to armed robbery (reduced charge) and was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison unless the defendant successfully completes one year of intensive supervision/house arrest.
Gillespie was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $500 in fees and court costs.
Defendant Franklin Tyler Gregory pled guilty to felon with a weapon (non-habitual) and was sentenced to 10 years in prison unless he completes five years of intensive supervision/house arrest.
Gregory was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay 4500 in fees and court costs.
Defendant Dorian Miguel Robertson pled guilty to burglary of a vehicle and was sentenced to seven years in prison, but with no prior felony conviction the judge suspended the seven years.
Robertson was placed on five years supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $1,030 restitution, $500 in fees and court costs.
Defendant Jeremy Delane Bramlett pled guilty to two causes which included burglary of a building and two counts of grand larceny in the second cause.
In the first cause he was sentenced to a seven year suspended sentence because he had no prior felony conviction. He was placed under five years supervision with MDOC. In this count he was ordered to pay $1,000 fine and restitution of $439.63. He was also charged to pay an additional fee of $500. This cause will run consecutive to the two counts of the other cause.
In the second cause, Bramlett pled guilty to grand larceny and was sentenced to five years with four suspended. He was ordered to pay a fine of $1,000 as well as court costs of $444.50 and an additional $500 fee. For Bramlett’s guilty plea to the second count, he was sentenced to five years with four suspended.
Defendant Quinterra Beckley pled guilty to possession of marijuana with intent as well as possession of cocaine with intent.
For the first count she was sentenced to three years with MDOC; which will run concurrent with count 2 as well as a Lee County cause.
In the second count she was sentenced to 30 years with MDOC with 25 years suspended and she was placed on five years post release supervision.
She was ordered to pay a fine of $1,000, court costs of $519.50 and restitution of $50 as well as extra fees totaling $500.
Defendant Clinton Hunter Johnson pled guilty to two counts of identity theft.
In the first count he was sentenced to 15 years with MDOC and was ordered to successfully complete five years of Intensive supervision, or the house arrest program with five years post release supervision as well. The court retained the option of suspending the remaining ten years pending successful completion of house arrest.
In the second count Johnson was sentenced to a 15 year suspended sentence if he successfully completes post release supervision in connection with count 1. This plea will run consecutive to the other count. The court reserved the right of judicial review for 365 days.
Johnson was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $1,000 and restitution of $897.99.
Defendant Joe Willie Thomas pled guilty to DUI 4 and was given a ten year sentence, but ordered to successfully complete two years of Intensive Supervision commonly known as the house arrest program. He was placed on five years post release supervision. In addition, Thomas was ordered to pay a fine of $3,000 as well as an additional $500 in fees.
Defendant Matthew Baskins pled guilty to possession of contraband in a correctional facility (cell phone), and was sentenced to 15 years with 14 suspended and placed on five years post release.
Baskins was also ordered to pay court costs and a fine of $1,000 and $500 in fees.
Defendant Armonte Watkins pled guilty to DUI 4 and was sentenced to ten years with eight suspended and placed on five years post release supervision. He was ordered to pay a fine of $3,000, court costs and fees of $500.
Defendant Jacob Nicholas Bland pled guilty to possession of methamphetamine and was sentenced to eight years with five suspended and placed on five years post release supervision. This cause will run concurrent both another Pontotoc County cause. He was ordered to pay all court costs in the amount of $519.50 and a fine of $1,000 as well as total restitution of $225 and $700 in additional fees.
Defendant Sandra Runea Alexander pled guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent and was sentenced to 20 years with 12 suspended. She was ordered to pay court costs in the amount of $519.50 for this cause as well as court costs in the amount of $154 for another cause which was retired to the files.
Alexander was also ordered to pay a $1,000 fine, Restitution of $1,250 and $600 in additional fees.
Defendant Jeremy Rooker pled guilty to taking of a motor vehicle and was sentenced to a five year suspended sentence and was placed on two years post release supervision. He was ordered to pay court costs and a fine of $1,000 as well as $500 in fees.