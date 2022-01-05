Pontotoc County Sheriff officials have reported out 20 felony arrests for the month of November. All parties are innocent until proven guilty or pleading in court. The arrests and their subsequent bonds are followed below.
Jyquez Warren, 22, Skuna Road, Pontotoc has been charged with possession of a controlled substance; his bond was set at $5,000.
Justin Warren, 36, Sewell Road, Thaxton, has been charged with DUI 4; his bond was at at $5,000.
Paula Westmoreland, 48, Clayton Road, Mantachie, has bene charged with felony false pretense; her bond was set at $3,000.
Jackie White, 52, Sample Road, Belden, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent; a bond was set at $7,500.
Martha Thompson, 57, Strawbridge Drive, Belden, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent; her bond was set at $7,500.
William Smith, 47, Cochran Road, Pontotoc, has been charged with failure to register as a sex offender; his bond was set at $5,000.
Kayla Rogers, 31, Antioch Church Road, Golden, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent; her bond was set at $5,000.
Christopher Perrigan, 39, Cairo Road, Ecru, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance; his bond was set at $3,000.
Amy Mullins, 24, Collums Road Pontotoc, has been charged with possession of meth; her bond was set at $5,000.
Shawna Lewis, 43, Rockyford Road, Pontotoc, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance; her bond was set at $5,000.
Valarie Hicks, 39, Cheney Road, Thaxton, has been charged with possession of meth; her bond was set at $5,000.
Daniel Hooker, 33, West Reynolds Street, Pontotoc, has two charges: the first is possession of a controlled substance - with a bond of $5,000; and the second is possession of weapons by a felon, and a separate bond of $5,000 for this charge.
Terrance Gifford, 61, Swords Lane, Pontotoc, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance; his bond is $7,500.
James Glenn, 38, Pontotocola Road, Pontotoc, has been charged with felony taking of a vehicle; his bond is $5,000.
Jeffery Floyd, 48, Lee Line Road, Tupelo, has been charged with DUI 3; his bond is $5,000.
Julie Forrester, 42, Garrett Circle, Pontotoc, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance; her bond was set at $5,000.
Jose Dominguez, 24, Sycamore Drive, Pontotoc, has been charged with molesting; his bond was set at $50,000.
Roy Chambers, 46, Highway 41, Pontotoc, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance; his bond was set at $5,000.
Timothy Brown, 62, North Brooks Street, Pontotoc, has three charges, the first is trafficking a controlled substance with a bond of $10,000 and the second charge is possession of weapons by a felon with a bond of $5,000; the third charge is tampering wit physical evidence and that bond is $5,000.
Dewey Armstrong, 40, Chapman Road, Pontotoc, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent; his bond was at at $5,000.