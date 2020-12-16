Twenty-three defendants pled guilty to criminal charges and were sentenced last week in Pontotoc County Circuit Court. (Ed. note: The following sentencing orders also require the payment of court costs, which can vary depending on the type crime committed.)
Defendant Virgina Blythe Dillard pled guilty to sale of meth and was sentenced to an eight years suspended prison term. Dillard was placed on five years supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $350 restitution and $500 in fees.
Defendant Clifton Alan Carter pled guilty to charges of child endangerment and possession of meth. On the endangerment charge Carter was sentenced to a 10 years suspended prison term and placed on five years supervision. He was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $50 restitution and $700 in fees.
On the drug plea, Carter was given a three years suspended prison term, fined $1,000 and must pay $300 in fees. The two sentences run concurrently.
Defendant Edward L. Petty pled guilty to DUI fourth and was sentenced to 10 years in prison unless he completes one year of intensive supervision/house arrest. He was placed on three years post release supervision, fined $3,000 plus $500 in fees.
Defendant Robert Justin Sisco pled guilty to two counts of sale of meth (one as an habitual). Sisco was sentenced to serve eight years in prison on one count and received a 20 years suspended prison sentence on the second count. The sentences shall run consecutively.
Sisco was ordered to pay $1,501 court costs, $1,000 in fees and $610 restitution.
Defendant Jessie Houston Sisco pled guilty to possession of meth and received a three years suspended prison term. He was placed on three years supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $175 restitution and $500 in fees.
Defendant Joseph Reed Oaks pled guilty to DUI fourth and was sentenced to 10 years in prison unless he completes two years intensive supervision/house arrest. He was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $3,000 and ordered to pay $500 in fees.
Defendant James Aaron Scruggs pled guilty to burglary of a building and was sentenced to seven years in prison, with four years suspended. He was placed on four years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $1,570 restitution and $700 in fees.
Defendant Dalton Dean Mohr pled guilty to burglary of a building and was sentenced to seven years in prison, with five years suspended. This term runs consecutive to a sentence he is already serving. He was placed on five years supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $1,717.07 restitution and $500 in fees.
Defendant Joshua Shane Fogarty pled guilty to burglary of a building and was sentenced a seven years suspended prison term. He was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $400 restitution and $500 in fees.
Defendant Kenneth Dewayne Brown pled guilty in two cases to charges of burglary of a building, possession of a weapon by a felon and two counts of grand larceny.
On the burglary charge Brown was sentenced to seven years in prison, but credited with time served and the balance suspended. He was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $500 in fees. On the weapon's charge Brown was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but credited with time served and the balance suspended.
On the two grand larceny charges Brown was sentenced on each count to five years in prison, but all 10 years was suspended. He was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $500 in fees. All of the prison terms will run consecutively.
Defendant Lindsey Warren Williams pled guilty to charges of possession of meth and grand larceny. On the drug charge Williams received a three years suspended prison term and on the larceny charge Williams received a five years suspended sentence.
In total Williams was placed on five years supervision, fined $2,000 and ordered to pay $100 restitution and $1,000 in fees. The sentences run consecutively to a Lee County cause.
Ronald Kelvin Ellis pled guilty to burglary of a church and was sentenced to 14 years in prison, but he was credited for time served and the balance suspended. Ellis was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $1,275 restitution and $500 in fees.
Defendant Anna Catheryn Parmely pled guilty to possession of meth and received an eight years prison sentence that was suspended because she had no prior felony conviction. She was placed on five years supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $125 restitution and $500 in fees.
Defendant Terry Neal Bivens pled guilty to DUI fourth and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with eight years suspended. Bivens was placed on five years supervision, fined $3,000 and ordered to pay $500 in fees.
Defendant Ralph Sebastian Stivala pled guilty to burglary of a building but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending completion of five years probation. He was fined $250 and ordered to pay $2,617.94 restitution.
Defendant Elonie F. Brown pled guilty to contributing to the delinquency of a minor/child neglect and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. But with no prior felony conviction, the sentence was suspended and Brown was placed on five years supervision. Brown was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $500 in fees.
Defendant Elizabeth Louise McCollum pled guilty to possession of hydrocodone and was sentenced to 20 years in prison with 10 years suspended. She was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered two pay $125 restitution and $500 in fees. This sentence runs concurrently with a term she is already serving.
Defendant Brandon Delaine Beckley pled guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to three years in prison but he was given credit for time already served and the balance suspended. He was placed on two years supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $125 restitution and $500 in fees.
Defendant Joshua King Cooperwood pled guilty to possession of methamphetamine and amphetamine. On the meth plea he was sentenced to eight years in prison, credited for time served and the balance suspended. On the amphetamine plea he was sentenced to 20 years in prison, credited for time served and the balance suspended. These two sentences run consecutively.
Cooperwood was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $125 restitution and $500 in fees.
Defendant Kenneth R. Cockrell pled guilty to malicious mischief but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending completion of five years probation. Cockerell was ordered to pay $4,451.60 restitution.
Kelvin Keith Miles pled guilty to possession of cocaine and was sentenced to three years in prison, but he was credited with time already served and the balance suspended. He was placed on two years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $125 restitution and $500 in fees.
Defendant Eric Lee McCord pled guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to a 20 years suspended prison term. He was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $500 in fees.
Defendant Eduardo Amezquito Gaucin pled guilty to two counts of removal of a child from the state by non-custodial parent. On count one he was sentenced to three years in prison, but given credit for time served and the balance suspended. He has agreed to testify truthfully in a pending case. On the second count he was sentenced to a three years suspended prison term and placed on three years post release supervision. He was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $500 in fees. The sentences fun consecutively.
Defendant Sergio Luis Mendoza pled guilty to two counts of removal of a child from the state by a non-custodial parent. On one count he was sentenced to three years in prison, but was credited for time already served and the balance suspended. He was placed on one year post release supervision and has agreed to testify in a pending case. On the second count he was sentenced to a three years suspended prison term and placed on three years supervision. He was also fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $500 in fees. The sentences fun consecutively.