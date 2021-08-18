Twenty-five defendants pled guilty to criminal charges and were sentenced as the July term of Pontotoc County Circuit Court concluded.
Defendant Levi Pierce Ray pled guilty to charges of felony taking of a vehicle and grand larceny and was sentenced to five years in prison on each count. The sentences are to run consecutively. Ray was ordered to pay $3,264.00 in restitution, $1,000 in fees and all court costs.
Defendant Roy Dean Chambers pled guilty to two counts of possession of meth and was sentenced to three years consecutively on each count, all suspended. He was placed on five years supervision, fined $2,000 and ordered to pay $1,000 in fees and all court costs.
Defendant Brenda Nichols pled guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to eight years in prison, but she was credited for time served and the balance suspended. Nichols was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay all court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant Marty Swords pled guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to eight years in prison but he was credited with time served and the balance suspended. Swords was placed on five years post release supervion, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $500 in fees and court costs.
Defendant Anthony Castro plead guilty to a reduced charge of misdemeanor trespass and he was credited with time served and ordered to pay fines, fees, costs and restitution totaling $470.75.
Defendant Jose A. Medina Escobar pled guilty to DUI fourth and was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison unless he completes two years of intensive supervision and house arrest. He was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $3,000 and ordered to pay court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant Paul Derrell Baldwin, Jr., pled guilty to felon with a weapon and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but he was credited with time served and the balance suspended. He was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $500 in fees plus court costs. This sentence will run consecutively with any Union County cause he’s currently serving.
Defendant Talance Pannell pled guilty to possession of marijuana with intent and was sentenced to 20 years in prison, but he was credited with time served and the balance suspended. Pannell was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $70 restitution, court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant Seth Aaron Stephens pled guilty to a reduced charge of misdemeanor jail escape and was sentenced to six month in the county jail and ordered to pay fines, fees, costs, restitution and fees totaling $370.75.
Defendant Ryan Marshall Vandiver pled guilty to felony fleeing but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending five month probation. Vandiver was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay all court costs and $700 in fees.
Defendant Tredarious Kemonte Westmoreland pled guilty to two counts of aggravated assault with a weapon and was sentenced to two 20 year prison terms with 37 years suspended. Westmoreland was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay all court costs and $575 in fees.
Defendant Jodicee Devonte Dilworth pled guilty to DUI fourth and was sentenced to 10 years in prison unless the defendant completes two years of intensive supervision and house arrest. Dilworth was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $3,000 and ordered to pay all court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant Miranda Nicole Romannsik pled guilty to burglary of a building and was sentenced to seven years in prison, but the defendant was credited with time served and the balance suspended. Romansik was placed on five years supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant Zachary Truitt Grubbs pled guilty to sale of methamphetamine and was sentenced to a 20 years suspended prison term.Grubbs was placed on five years post release, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $785 restitution, all court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant Johnny Marshall Wright pled guilty to DUI fourth was sentenced to 10 years in prison unless he completes two years of intensive supervision and house arrest. Wright was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $3,000 and ordered to pay court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant Patrick Joseph Coburn pled guilty uttering a forgery and was sentenced to five years in prison, two suspended. This sentence runs concurrently with a sentence he is currently serving. Coburn was placed on two years post release supervion, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $1,407.07 restitution, court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant Emma Katelyn Wray pled guilty to possession of marijuana, but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending three years probation. Wray was fined $1,000 ($500 suspended) and ordered to pay court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant John Walter McCraw pled guilty to two counts of fondling and was sentenced to two consecutive 15 year prison terms, all suspended. McCraw was placed on five years unsupervised probation, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs and $1,400 in fees.
Defendant Janez Z. Tucker pled guilty to drive by shooting and was sentenced to 30 years in prison, with 27 years suspended. This sentence will run concurrent with another Pontotoc County cause. Tucker was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant Juan Carlos Garza pled guilty to possession of marijuana with intent and was sentenced to three years in prison, all suspended. This sentence will run concurrently with two Lee County causes. Garza was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $75 restitution, court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant Monica L. Ash pled guilty to possession of methamphetamine was was sentenced to eight years in prison, all suspended. Ash was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant Charles Mack Gillespie pled guilty to charges of possession of meth with intent and felon with a weapon. On the meth charge, Gillespie was sentenced to 30 years in prison, 20 years suspended. On the weapon charge he was sentenced to 10 years consecutive, but all 10 years was suspended. He was placed on five years post release supervion, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $70 restitution, court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant Mathew Benjamin Crump pled guilty to charges of felony taking of a motor vehicle and grand larceny. On both charges Crump was sentenced to five years in prison (consecutive), all suspended. He was placed on five years supervision, fined $2,000 and ordered to pay $1,100 restitution, court costs and $1,000 in fees.
Defendant James Franklin Moody pled guilty to possession of precursors used to manufacture meth and was sentenced to eight years in prison, but he was credited with time served and the balance suspended. Moody was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $5,000 ($4,000 suspended), and ordered to pay $600 in fees.
Defendant Jerry Dale Swords pled guilty to DUI 3rd and was sentenced to five years in prison unless he completes one year of intensive supervision and house arrest. Swords was fined $2,000 and ordered to pay $500 in fees.
Nine defendants were arraigned in circuit court and pled not guilty to their respective charges. Defendants arraigned included:
-Willie Frank Brown, DUI 4th;
-Anthony Earl Davis, child endangerment;
-William Morton Carpenter, possession of meth;
-James Sheldon Adams, first degree arson, breaking and entering dwelling;
-Matthew David Smith, possession of meth;
-Joshua Hefner, nine counts of fondling, two counts of sexual battery, intimidating a witness;
-James Truman Christian, possession of meth;
-Kaitlin Nicole Hamblin, possession of meth;