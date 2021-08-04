Twenty-five defendants pled guilty to criminal charges and were sentenced last week, the first of three weeks of Pontotoc County Circuit Court.
Twenty defendants who were previously indicted were also arraigned during court proceedings last week.
Circuit court is scheduled to be in session through Friday, August 13.
Defendant David Irvin pled guilty to burglary of a dwelling and was sentenced to 25 years in prison, all suspended. Irvin was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs, restitution totaling $5,260 and $825 in fees.
Defendant Katelyn Ann-Amber Monts pled guilt to possession of meth, but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentenced pending completion of three years probation. Monts was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs, $70 restitution and $500 in fees.
Defendant Jakiya Griffin pled guilty to conspiracy but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending completion of two year probation. Griffin was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $500 in fees plus all court costs.
Defendant Antonio Rodgrico Sanders pled guilty to promoting prostitution, but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending completion of five years probation. Sanders was fined $50,000 ($49,000 suspended) and ordered to pay $1,000 restitution, court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant Ryan Michael Lane pled guilty to burglary of a vehicle, but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending completion of five years probation. Lane was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant Brian Owen McCord pled guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to three year in prison, but with no prior felony the sentence was suspended. McCord was placed on three years supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs, restitution of $75 and $500 in fees.
Defendant Courtney Lynn Rockwell pled guilty to possession of meth with intent and was sentenced to 20 years in prison, but she was credited with time served and the balance suspended. Rockwell was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $1,000 ($500 suspended) and ordered to pay court costs, $50 in restitution and $300 in fees.
Defendant Johnie Lee Loggins pled guilty to possession of hashish with intent and was sentenced to three years in prison, but he was given credit for time served and the balance suspended. Loggins was placed on two years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs, $45 restitution and $500 in fees.
Defendant Porchia Thomas pled guilty to conspiracy, but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending completion of two years probation. Thomas was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant Thomas Lane Warren pled guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to eight years in prison, with four years suspended. Warren was placed on four years post release supervision, fined 41,000 and ordered to pay court costs, $70 restitution and $500 in fees.
Defendant Austin Tyler Ellis pled guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to three years in prison, but the defendant was credited for time served and the balance suspended. Ellis was placed on two and a half year post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs, $50 restitution and $500 in fees.
Defendant Jason Gomez pled guilty to two counts of shooting into a dwelling and and a third charge which was drive by shooting . On the two counts of shooting into a dwelling, Gomez was sentenced to ten years in prison, seven years suspended, on count one and 10 years, all suspended, on count two. These sentences are to run consecutively. He was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs and $700 in fees. He was placed on five years post release supervision.
On the drive by shooting plea, Gomez was sentenced to 30 years in prison, 27 years suspended, which runs concurrently with the other sentences. He was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant Steven Eric Phillips pled guilty to false pretense and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, all suspended. He was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs, restitution of $3,047.02 and $500 in fees. This cause runs consecutively to a Lee County cause.
Defendant Michael Brandon Patterson pled guilty to a charge of felon with a weapon (non-habitual) and was sentenced to 10 years in prison unless he completes five years of intensive supervision and house arrest. Patterson was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs and 4700 in fees.
Defendant Austin Wayne Waller pled guilty to possession of meth with intent and sentenced to eight years in prison unless he completes four years of intensive supervision and house arrest. Waller was placed on four years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs, $70 restitution and $500 in fees.
Defendant Kiantee Nassan Hollomon pled guilty to prescription fraud but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending completion of five years probation. He was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs, $50 restitution and $500 in fees.
Defendant Michael Antonio Hiner pled guilty to possession of meth and false pretense. On the meth plea, Hiner was sentenced to eight years in prison, all suspended, and placed on five years post release supervion. He was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs, $685 restitution and $550 in fees. On the false pretense plea he was sentenced to 10 years in prison, all suspended. Both sentences fun consecutively.
Defendant Jeremy Derrick pled guilty to burglary of a building and was sentenced to seven years in prison, all suspended. Derrick was placed on five years supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs and $6,000 restitution.
Defendant Austin Wayne Loyd was sentenced to five years in prison, all suspended, after he violated the terms of his probation set July 30, 2020, when the court previously withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence to a charge of burglary of a building. He was placed on five years supervised probation.
Defendant Derrick I. Townsend pled guilty to felon with a weapon charge and was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison unless he completes five years of intensive supervision and house arrest. He was placed on three years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant Stacy D. Farr pled guilty to DUI 4th and sentenced to 10 years in prison unless he completes two years of intensive supervision and house arrest. Farr was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $3,000 and ordered to pay court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant Frank Silas pled guilty to two counts of DUI 4th and was sentenced to 10 years in prison (eight years suspended) on each count, which will run concurrently. Silas was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $6000 ($3,000 suspended) and ordered to pay all court costs and $1,200 in fees.
In two causes, defendant James Matthew Ash pled guilty to charges which included two counts of child endangerment and one count of taking a motor vehicle. On each of the endangerment charges, Ash was sentenced to 10 years in prison, all suspended, with both sentences to run consecutively. On the vehicle charge, Ash was sentenced to serve five years in prison unless he successfully completes one years of intensive supervision and house arrest, which is also a consecutive sentence. In total, Ash was fined $2,000 and ordered to pay all court costs and $1,000 in fees.
Defendant Brian M. Bailey pled guilty to DUI third and was sentenced to serve five years in prison unless he completes one year of intensive supervision and house arrest. He was placed on four years post release supervision, fined $2,000 and ordered to pay court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant Kahlil Daquan Souter pled guilty to possession of marijuana with intent enhanced, but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending completion of five years probation. Souter was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs, restitution of $125 and $500 in fees.
Twenty defendants were arraigned and pled not guilty in circuit court last week. Those defendants and their charges included:
-Jason Tyler Gullick, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a felon;
-Elvy Uaude Moore, Jr., burglary of a building;
-Robert Xadirian Watkins, DUI 4th;
-Mitchell Sterling Ward, three counts of sale of meth;
-Heather Suzanne Wade, possession of meth;
-William Howard McCord, DUI 4th;
-Michael Wayne Gilmore, possession of meth;
-Anthony Drew Rodgers, possession of hydrocodone and possession of methamphetamine;
-Derrick Lashun Quinn, possession of meth and possession of cocaine;
-Kelvin Keith Miles, felon in possession of a firearm;
-Joseph Duntrae Bean, aggravated domestic violence and burglary of a dwelling;
-Rodney Glenn Miller, DUI 4th;
-Ashton Gregory, burglary of a dwelling;
-Miguel Angel Vallejo, possession of marijuana with intent;
-Barry Jacob Wilson, uttering a forgery;
-Gerquavious J. Hill, failure to stop motor vehicle when officer signals;
-Jimmie Louis McShan, DUI 4th;
-Matthew Chaney, uttering a forgery;
-Bobby Jean Berry, DUI 4th;
-Mickey Dale Wells, possession of methamphetamine.
(Some of the defendants listed above may have entered a different plea in proceedings following arraignment.)