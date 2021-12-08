Twenty-four defendants pled guilty recently to criminal charges in Pontotoc County Circuit Court and were sentenced. Guilty pleas were entered during week one proceedings and earlier during plea days on November 18 and 19.
Defendant Jessica Diane Horton pled guilty to three counts of fondling. In count one Horton was sentenced to 15 years in prison, with seven years suspended. The sentence is to be served day for day. Horton was placed on five years post release supervision. She was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs, $500 in fees, $200 restitution and $1,000 to the MS Children's Trust Fund.
On counts two and three Horton was sentenced on each count to 15 years in prison, all suspended. All three sentences are to run consecutively and day for day.
Defendant Stacy Allen McCammon pled guilty to possession of meth, but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending successful completion of three years probation. McCammon was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs, $1,185 restitution, and $900 in fees.
Defendant Shawna Leigh Lewis pled guilty to possession of meth but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending successful completion of three years probation. Lewis was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant Matthew Chaney pled guilty to uttering a forgery and was sentenced to to five years in prison, all suspended. Chaney was fined $500 and ordered to pay $1,440 restitution, court costs and $500 in fees. This sentence shall run consecutively to a Lee County cause.
Defendant Richard Franklin Staggs pled guilty to DUI 4th and was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison unless he successfully completes two years of intensive supervision and house arrest. Staggs was placed on five years post release, fined $3,000 and ordered to pay court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant Tammy Moss Jamison pled guilty to embezzlement and was sentenced to 10 years in prison unless she completes one year of intensive supervision and house arrest. Jamison was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs, $500 in fees and $11,613.85 in restitution.
Defendant Jimmie Louis McShan pled guilty to DUI 4th and was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison unless he successfully completes two years of intensive supervision and house arrest. McShan was placed on three years post release supervision, fined $3,000 and ordered to pay court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant James Michael Ware pled guilty to DUI 4th and was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison unless he successfully completes two years of intensive supervision and house arrest. Ware was placed on three years post release supervision, fined $3,000 and ordered to pay court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant Stephen Lee Dellinger, Jr., pled guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to three years in prison, but he was credited for time served and the balance suspended. Dellinger was placed on two years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs, $75 in restitution and $500 in fees.
Defendant BentonWalls Jumber pled guilty to possession of meth but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of guilt pending successful completion of three years probation. Jumber was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs, $70 in restitution and $500 in fees.
Defendant Joseph Patrick Morrison pled guilty to possession of meth but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentenced pending successful completion of three years probation. Morrison was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs, plus $750 restitution and $500 in fees.
Defendant Jason Neo Wallace pled guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to eight years in prison, all suspended. Wallace was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant Cory Odell Ebert pled guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to eight years in prison but he was credited for time served and the balance suspended. Ebert was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $125 restitution, court costs and $500 in fees.
Court proceedings also included the arraignment of 29 defendants who pled not guilty.
Defendants arraigned and their respective charges included:
-Zachary Grantham, possession of meth and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon (enhanced );
-John Anthony Lovelace, Jr., burglary of a building;
-Alexis Lane Dees, possession of meth;
-Diamonte Semaj Stubbs, possession of marijuana;
-Sabrina Kay Niix, possession of meth;
-Kristian Jean Goodwin, embezzlement under contract;
-Jessica Ruth, possession of meth;
-Quinton L. Biggs, possession of firearm by a felon and DUI 4th offense;
-Marshall Lee Brodzinski, possession of synthetic cannabinoids;
-Eric Lee McCord, possession of meth;
-James David Vice, possession of meth;
-Jeremy Lee Keller, possession of meth;
-Deway Mitchell Armstrong, possession of meth and possession of a weapon by a felon;
-James Curtis Ivy, possession of meth;
-Susan Darlene Schumpert, possession of controlled meth;
-Jordan Taylor Sipes, DUI maiming;
-Dow Hunter Youngblood, possession of meth;
-Thomas Brad Avent, possession of meth;
-Joseph Adam Castro, child endangerment;
-James Randall Chunn, Jr., aggravated domestic violence;
-Anna Catherine Potts, child endangerment;
-Teresa Lynn Abbott, shoplifting, 3rd offense;
-Charleston Elliott Holley, possession of meth;
-Daniel Lee White, possession of meth;
-Brandon Paul Westmoreland, possession of meth;
-Kevin Travon Walker, sexual battery;
-Joshua Blayke Tallant, possession of meth.