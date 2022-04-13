During the second week of the March term of Pontotoc County Circuit Court 26 defendants pled guilty to criminal charges and were sentenced.
The March term is scheduled to conclude on Thursday (April 14).
All defendants pleading guilty and sentenced were ordered to pay court costs and applicable court fees.
Defendanat Christopher Arnez Williams pled guilty to DUI 4th and was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison unless he completes two years of intensive supervision and house arrest. Williams was placed on five years supervision and fined $3,000, $2,000 of which was suspended.
Defendant Malcom Jamal Hogan pled guilty two two counts of statutory rape. On the first count Hogan was sentenced to 30 years in prison, 15 years suspended. On the second count Hogan was sentenced to 30 years, all suspended. The sentences run consecutively. He was placed on five years post release supervision and fined $1,000.
Defendant Jessie Houston Sisco pled guilty to possession of meth and sentenced to three years in prison if he fails to complete one year one year of intensive supervision/house arrest. Sisco was placed on two years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and must pay $60 restitution.
Defendant James Truman Christian III pled guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to three years in prison, but credited for time served and the balance suspended. Christian was placed on two and a half years supervision, fined $1,000 and must pay $125 restitution. This cause runs concurrently to another cause he is serving.
Defendant Sherry Gay Austin pled guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to three years in prison. Austin was also fined $1,000.
Defendant Kevin Dewayne McShan pled guilty to possession of marijuana with intent and was sentenced to 20 years in prison, all suspended. McShan was placed on five years supervision, fined $1,000 and must pay $70 restitution.
Defendant Richard L. Salmon pled guilty to taking a motor vehicle and sentenced to 20 years in prison, all suspended. Salmon was put on five years unsupervised post release, fined $1,000 and must pay restitution totaling $13,695.06.
Defendant Quincy B. Jenkins pled guilty to DUI 4th and sentenced to serve 10 years in prison if he fails to complete five years intensive supervision/house arrest. Jenkins was placed on five years supervision and fined $3,000, with $2,000 suspended.
Defendants Joshua Eric Grigsby pled guilty to possession of meth, but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and sentencing pending completion of five years unsupervised probation. Grigsby was fined $1,000.
Defendant Quinton L. Biggs pled guilty to charges of DUI 4th and felon with a weapon. On the DUI charge he was sentenced to 10 years in prison, two years suspended. On the weapon charge Biggs was sentenced to 10 years in prison, all suspended. The two sentences run consecutively. He was placed on five years supervision and must pay a $3,000 fine, $2000 suspended.
Defendant Alisha Gail Walker pled guilty to possession of meth but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and sentencing pending five years probation. Walker was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $70 restitution.
Defendant Shane O’Neal Williams pled guilty to reduced charge of misdemeanor possession of cocaine. Williams was credited for time already served and fined $100, plus $75 restitution.
Defendant Chandler Allen Reeves pled guilty to a reduced charge of DUI 2nd, a misdemeanor. Reeves was fined $250 and credited for time already served.
Defendant Anthony Drew Rodgers pled guilty to charges of possession of hydrocodone and possession of meth. Rodgers was given an eight years suspended prison term on one charge and a three years suspended prison term on the other. He was placed on five years supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $45 restitution. The sentences will run consecutively.
Defendant Jeannie Senter pled guilty to a reduced misdemeanor charge of possession of meth and was credited for time already served. She was fined $10 and must pay $70 restitution.
Defendant Norell Glass pled guilty to a reduced charge of burglary of a building and was sentenced to seven years in prison, all suspended. Glass was placed on five years supervision and fined $1,000.
Defendant Michael Alexander Eleopoulos pled guilty to uttering a forgery but the court withheld adjudication of guilty and sentencing pending five years probation. He was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $2,500 restitution. This cause runs consecutively with a Lee County cause.
Jaron Neal Roberson pled guilty to charges of possession of marijuana with intent and possession of MDMA with intent. Roberson was sentenced to a three years suspended prison term on one count and 20 years suspended on the other. The sentences run consecutively. He was placed on five years supervision, fined $1,000 and must pay $625 restitution.
Defendant Benjamin Chad Simmons pled guilty to possession of meth, enhanced firearm but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending five years probation. Simmons was placed on five years probation and fined $1,000.
Defendant Courtney Nicole Tate pled guilty to sale of meth and must serve 20 years in prison if she fails to complete five years of intensive supervision/house arrest. Tate was placed on five years supervision, fined $1,000 and must pay $1,015 restitution.
Defendant Robbie Bejarano pled guilty to grand larceny but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and sentencing pending five years probation. He was fined $1,000.
Defendant Theus Martinez McKinney pled guilty to DUI 4th and was sentenced to 10 years in prison if he fails to complete five years intensive supervision/house arrest. McKinney was placed on five years supervision and fined $3,000, with $2,000 suspended.
Defendant Sylvia Poutoa pled guilty to charges of child endangerment and simple assault of a law enforcement officer. Poutoa was sentenced to 10 years suspended on the child endangerment charge and must complete five years of intensive supervision/house arrest or serve five years in prison on the assault charge. She was placed on five years supervision and pay $1,000 fine. The prison sentences run consecutively.
Defendant Abigail Marie Griffin pled guilty to DUI 4th and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but she was credited for time served and the balance suspended. Griffin was placed on five years supervision and ordered ordered to complete the First District Intervention Court Program. She was fined $500.
Defendant Robert Xandirian Watkins pled guilty to DUI 4th and must serve 10 years in prison if he fails to complete four years of intensive supervision/house arrest. He was placed on five years post release supervision and fined $3,000, with $2,000 suspended.
Defendant David Wayne Whitlow pled guilty to DUI 4th and must serve 10 years in prison if he fails to complete five years intensive supervision/house arrest. Whitelow was placed on five years supervision and fined $3,000, with $2000 suspended.
In other court proceedings Elizabeth Santana Tirado pled not guilty upon arraignment of charges of possession of meth and jail escape. Defendant Zachary Blake Davidson pled not guilty upon arraignment on a felony fleeing charge.