Twenty-three defendants pled guilty and five were arraigned in criminal proceedings during the second week of Pontotoc County Circuit Court.
The third week of court is ongoing and scheduled to conclude this Friday (Aug. 23).
Defendant Andrew Thomas Thrasher pled guilty to child abuse and received a 10 years suspended prison sentence. He was placed on five years supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $100 restitution, $400 in fees and court costs.
Defendant Tyler Maria Spratlin pled guilty to burglary of a church and was sentenced to a 14 years suspended prison term. Spratlin was placed on five years supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $217 restitution, $400 in fees and court costs.
Defendant Ashley Lauren Stewart pled guilty to possession of amphetamine and was sentenced to serve eight years in prison unless she successfully completes five years of intensive supervision and house arrest. She was placed on three years supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $100 restitution, $400 in fees and court costs.
Defendant Adrian Ross Grubbs pled guilty to possession of meth with intent and was sentenced to a 20 years suspended prison term, pending completion of a Third District Drug Court sentence he's serving in Union County. Grubbs was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $175 restitution, $400 in fees and court costs. The suspended sentence runs concurrently with the other cause.
Defendant Cory Michael Long pled guilty to felon in possession of a weapon and was sentenced to a 10 years suspended prison term. Long was placed on five years supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $400 in fees and court costs.
Defendant Alexis Danielle Nichols pled guilty to a reduced charge of possession of meth and was sentenced to a three years suspended prison term. Nichols was placed on three years supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $50 restitution, $400 in fees and court costs.
Defendant Octabious S. Stevens pled guilty to sale of methamphetamine and was sentenced to serve 30 years in prison unless he successfully completes three years in the intensive supervision/house arrest program. He was placed on five years supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $1,125 restitution, $600 in fees and court costs.
Defendant Tadarious Keyshawn McIntosh pled guilty to two counts of burglary of a building and was sentenced to consecutive seven years prison terms on each count, all suspended. He was placed on five years supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $6,500.07 restitution, $600 in fees and court costs.
Defendant Gary Sean Hopkins pled guilty to burglary of a building and grand larceny. Hopkins received a seven years suspended prison term on the burglary charge and five years suspended prison term on the larceny charge. He was placed on five years supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $3,000 restitution, $400 in fees and court costs. The two sentences run consecutively.
Defendant Jonathan Michael Ruth pled guilty to possession of meth, but the court withheld adjudication of guilty and imposition of sentence pending successful completion of three years probation. Ruth was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $70, $400 in fees and court costs.
Defendant Lona Faye Loyd pled guilty to two counts of sale of meth and was ordered to serve two consecutive 20 years prison terms unless she completes five years of intensive supervision and house arrest. Loyd was placed on five years supervision, fined $1,500 and ordered to pay $1,160 restitution, $1,000 in fees and court costs.
Defendant Brandon Charles Harmon pled guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to three years in prison, but the defendant was credited for time served and the balance suspended. Harmon was placed on two and a half years supervision, fined $500 and ordered to pay $125 restitution, $400 in fees and court costs.
Defendant Jakob Ross Hollis pled guilty to embezzlement under contract and was sentenced to a 10 years suspended prison term pending completion of post release supervision in a Lee County cause. Hollis was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $4,032.31 restitution, $400 in fees and court costs.
Defendant Erick James Driggers pled guilty to possession of meth with intent and was sentenced to a 20 years prison term, but he was credited with time served and the balance suspended pending his successful completion of 36 months of drug court. He was placed on five years supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $70 restitution, $400 in fees and court costs.
Defendant Amelia Renay Bolton pled guilty to one count of sale of meth and one count of possession of meth with intent to sell.
On the sale charge Bolton received a 20 year prison sentence, which will be suspended if she completes 36 months in the First District Drug Court Program. She was placed on five years supervision, fined $500 and ordered to pay $1,055 restitution, $400 in fees and court costs in four cases.
On the possession with intent charge Bolton was sentenced to a 10 years consecutive prison term, which was suspended based on completion of drug court. She was fined $500 and ordered to pay court costs and $400 in fees.
Defendant Charity Elizabeth Ferguson pled guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to eight years in prison, but she was credited with time served and the balance suspended pending her successful completion of 36 months in the First District Drug Court Program. Ferguson was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $250 restitution, $600 in fees and all court costs.
Defendant Stephen Cole Barkley pled guilty to charges of burglary of a dwelling, felon in possession of a weapon and taking of a motor vehicle.
On the burglary charge, Barkley was sentenced to 25 years in prison with 17 suspended, on the weapon charge he received a 10 years suspended prison term and on the stolen vehicle he was sentenced to five years suspended. All the sentences run consecutively.
Barkley was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $2,000 and ordered to pay $1,831.20 restitution, $800 in fees and all court costs.
Defendant Jonathan Brandon Teague pled guilty to burglary of an auto and was sentenced to seven years in prison, with three years suspended. He was placed on three years post release and ordered to pay $241.60 restitution, court costs and $400 in fees.
Defendant Brookelin Elysse Lindsey pled guilty to aggravated assault and was sentenced to a 20 years suspended prison term. She was placed on five years supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $3,712 restitution, court costs and $400 in fees.
Defendant Dalton Dean Mohr pled guilty to possession of meth with intent to sell and was sentenced to 20 years in prison with 16 suspended. He was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $50 restitution, $400 in fees and all court costs.
Defendant Jon Michael Hannon pled guilty to possession of meth, but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending completion of three years probation. He was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $50 restitution, court costs and $400 in fees.
Defendant Brandon Nathan Cheney pled guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to eight years in prison, but he was credited for time served and the balance suspended. He was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $50 restitution, $400 in fees and court costs.
Defendant Johnathan Paul Bolton pled guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to a three years suspended prison term, pending completion of his post release supervision in another cause. The sentences run consecutively. He was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $70 restitution, $400 in fees and court costs.
In other court proceedings last week six defendants were arraigned on charges hand down by a prior Pontotoc County Grand Jury.
Defendants arraigned included:
-Timothy Lynn Ritter, charged with possession of meth;
-Nathan Mark Cron, charged with aggravated domestic violence, strangulation;
-Kelvin Lee Phillips, charged with DUI 4th, habitual;
-Jessica N. Shortnacy, charged with child endangerment;
-Anthony Laverne Clifton, charged with false pretense, habitual;
-Samuel J. Hubbert, charged with possession of hydrocodone, two counts of child neglect, tampering with evidence and possession of meth.