Eighteen defendants pled guilty during plea day vacation proceedings in Pontotoc County Circuit Court on November 19 and 20 and four defendants pled guilty last week during the regular December term of court. Court proceeding are scheduled to conclude on Friday (December 11).
Defendant Janaz Z. Tucker pled guilty to shooting into a dwelling and was sentenced to 10 years in prison with seven years suspended. Tucker was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs plus $500 in fees.
Defendant Frank Edward Florez pled guilty to felon with a weapon and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but he was credited with time already served and the balance suspended. He was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant Joe Franklin Boyd pled guilty to possession of methamphetamine and was sentenced to three years in prison, but he was credited with time already served and the balance suspended pending his successful completion of post release supervision in Lee County. Boyd was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs plus $50 restitution and $500 in fees. This cause runs consecutively with the Lee County cause.
Defendant Joel Shane Whitlow pled guilty to two counts of jail escape and received five years in prison on both counts, but he was credited with time already served and the balance suspended. He was placed on a year’s post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs and $500 in fees. These two causes will run consecutively with another Pontotoc County cause he’s serving.
Defendant Kevin Stacy Crump pled guilty to DUI fourth offense and was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison unless he successfully completes two years of intensive supervision/house arrest. Crump was placed on three years supervision, fined $3,000 and ordered to pay court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant David Wayne Collums pled guilty to DUI fourth offense and was sentenced to 10 years in prison unless he successfully completes two years of intensive supervision/house arrest. He was placed on three years post release supervision, fined $3,000 and ordered to pay court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant Amanda Jo Smith pled guilty to DUI fourth offense and was sentenced to 10 years in prison unless she successfully completes two years of intensive supervision/house arrest. She was placed on three years post release supervision, fined $3,000 and ordered to pay court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant Abigail Marie Griffin pled guilty to charges of DUI third offense and possession of meth. On the DUI charge Griffin was sentenced to serve five years in prison unless she successfully completes one year of intensive supervision/house arrest. Griffin was placed on four years post release supervision, fined $2,000 and ordered to pay court costs, plus $75 restitution and $500 in fees. On the drug charge she was sentenced to three years in prison, all suspended, which would run consecutively to the DUI sentence. Griffin must also pay court costs on the second offense.
Defendant Pamela Elane Floyd pled guilty to two counts of sale of methamphetamine and was sentenced to serve two consecutive 20 year prison sentences unless she successfully completes five years of intensive supervision/house arrest. Floyd was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $2,000 and ordered to pay all court costs, $1,000 in fees and $520 restitution to the MS Bureau of Narcotics.
Defendant Sean David Holloway pled guilty to burglary of a building and was sentenced to seven years in prison, but all seven were suspended because he had no prior felony conviction. Holloway was placed on five years supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs, $50 restitution and $500 in fees. This cause will run consecutively to a Clay County cause.
Defendant George Hopkins pled guilty to grand larceny and was sentenced to 10 years in prison with seven years suspended. Hopkins was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $4,015.63 restitution and $500 in fees.
Defendant Jyquez Muleek Young pled guilty to charges of tampering with evidence and possession of meth. On the tampering charge the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentencing pending completion of five years probation. On the meth charge Young was sentenced to a five years suspended prison term. Young was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs, $150 restitution and $500 in fees.
Defendant Robert Jacob Mathis pled guilty possession of meth and was sentenced to three years in prison, but with no prior felony conviction the three years were suspended. He was placed on three years supervision and ordered to pay $500 in fees.
Defendant Kenneth R. Cockrell pled guilty to malicious mischief but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending completion of five years probation. Cockrell was ordered to pay $4,451.50 restitution and court costs.
Defendant Charles Kyle Graves pled guilty to possession of meth but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending completion of five years probation. Graves was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs in this cause and another that was retired to the files. He must also pay $2,300 restitution, plus $125 to the MS Bureau of Narcotics and $500 in fees.
Defendant Timothy Wayne Bailey pled guilty to possession of meth with intent to sell and was sentenced to 20 years in prison, but with no prior felony conviction all 20 years were suspended. Bailey was placed on five years supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs, $70 restitution and $500 in fees.
Defendant Nathan Oshea Smith pled guilty to charges of burglary of a building and burglary of a dwelling. On the building charge Smith was sentenced to serve one year in prison which will run consecutively with a suspended 25 years in prison on the dwelling burglary charge. The two sentences will run consecutively. He was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $1,000 restitution, all court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant Michael Anthony Buchanan II pled guilty to charges of aggravated assault-domestic violence and arson. On the assault charge Buchanan was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with 16 suspended. He was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $3,100 restitution, court costs and $500 in fees. On the arson charge Buchanan was sentenced to 20 years, all suspended. Both sentences will run consecutively.
Defendant Michael Shannon Ratliff pled guilty to false pretense but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending five years probation. He was fined $500 and ordered to pay $4,418.32 restitution, court costs and $400 in fees.
Defendant Steven Jock Williams pled guilty to two counts of attempted grand larceny and was sentenced on each count to five years in prison, all suspended. Williams was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs, $927 restitution and $500 in fees. The two suspended sentences run consecutively.
Defendant Brandy LaShay Lagunes pled guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to eight years in prison, all suspended. Lagunes was pled on five years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay all court costs (including one retired charge), $125 restitution and $725 in fees.
Defendant Amanda Melanie Fuller pled guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to a three years suspended prison term pending successful completion of post release supervision in Union County. Fuller was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs, $45 restitution and $500 in fees. This cause will run consecutively to the Union County cause.