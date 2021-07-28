Twenty-two defendants pled guilty to criminal charges last week during plea day proceedings in Pontotoc County Circuit Court and were sentenced.
Defendant Mickey Dale Wells pled guilty to two counts of possession of meth and was sentenced to two consecutive three year prison sentences, which were both suspended due to no prior felony convictions.
Wells was placed on three years supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs, $95 restution and $1,000 in fees.
Defendant Destiny Marie Lamere pled guilty to false pretense-bad check and received a three years suspended prison sentence. Lamere was placed on three years supervision and ordered to pay court costs and $992.06 in restitution.
Defendant Trevor Earl Almond pled guilty to possession of meth, but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending successful completion of three years probation.
Almond was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $75 restitution, $500 in fees and court costs.
Defendant Stephanie Ann Chambers pled guilty to two counts of DUI fourth and was sentenced to two concurrent 10 years prison sentences with 16 years suspended, plus credited for time served.
Chambers was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $6,000 ($3,000 suspended), and ordered to pay all court costs plus $625 restitution and $500 in fees.
Defendant Terry Wayne Simmons pled guilty to possession of cocaine and was sentenced to three years in prison but he was credited for time served and the balance suspended. Simmons was placed on two and a half years supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs plus $125 restitution and $500 in fees.
Defendant Daniel Christopher Hill, Jr., pled guilty to DUI fourth and was sentenced to 10 years in prison with eight years suspended. Hill was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $3,000 and ordered to pay court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant Kioko Betts pled guilty to DUI fourth and was sentenced to 10 years unless he completes two years of intensive supervision and house arrest. Betts was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $3,000 ($1,000 suspended) and ordered to pay court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant James Russell Dunnam pled guilty to two counts of aggravated domestic violence and was sentenced to 20 years in prison on each count, but the consecutive sentences were suspended. Dunnam was placed on five years supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant Larry Wayne Mathis, Jr., pled guilty to DUI fourth and was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison if he fails to complete two years of intensive supervision and house arrest. Mathis was placed on five years post release supervion, fined $3,000 ($1,000 suspended) and ordered to pay court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant Terrance Weatherspoon pled guilty to burglary of a building and was sentenced to seven years in prison, but he was given credit for time already served and the balance suspended. He was placed on five years post release supervion, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant William Morton Carpenter pled guilty to possession of methamphetamine but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending successful completion of three years probation. Carpenter was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs, $75 restitution and $500 in fees.
Defendant Chad Anthony Hinton pled guilty to DUI fourth and was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison if he fails to complete two years of intensive supervision and house arrest. Hinton was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $3,000 and ordered to pay court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant Robin Michelle Milsap pled guilty to possession of methamphetamine but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending successful completion of a one year probation. Milsap was ordered to pay fine and cost in the sum of $519.50, plus $75 restitution and $200 to the Ecru Police Dept. Investigative Fund.
Defendant Brandi Branum Brisbine pled guilty to a reduced charge of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance. Brisbine was credited for time served and ordered to pay investigative expenses and fines, fees, costs and restitution and assessments totaling $970.75.
Defendant Deonte Sha’Qun Dilworth pled guilty to introducing /possession of cellphone in a correctional facility and was sentenced to a 10 years suspended prison term, pending his successful completion of a supervised probation that he will be serving in Lafayette County. Dilworth was fined $1,000 and order to pay court costs and $500 in fees. This cause runs consecutively to the Lafayette Co. cause.
Defendant Angelica Nicole Casados pled guilty to shooting into a dwelling and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but with no prior felony conviction the 10 years were suspended. Casados was placed on five years supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant Michael Tehran Denman pled guilty to DUI 4th and was sentenced to 10 years in prison if he fails to complete two years of intensive supervision and house arrest. Denman was place on five years post release supervision, fined $3,000 ($2,000 suspended) and ordered to pay court costs and $500 I fees.
Defendant Steven Carroll Tetleton pled guilty to two counts of child endangerment. On count one Tetleton was sentenced to 10 in prison, nine years suspended, and on count two he received a 10 years suspended prison term. Both sentences run consecutively, along with a revocation in a third Pontotoc County cause. He was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant Gary Wayne griffin, Jr., pled guilty to a reduced charge of misdemeanor possession of meth. Griffin was sentenced to a suspended six months in the county jail, fined $250 and ordered to pay court costs and $450 in assessments.
Defendant Ashley Marie Shelton pled guilty to DUI 4th and was sentenced to four years in prison if she fails to complete two years of intensive supervision and house arrest. Shelton was placed on two years post release supervision, fined $3,000 ($2,000 suspended) and ordered to pay court costs and $400 in fees.
Defendant Brianna Jean Jordan pled guilty to two counts of fondling. One count one Jordan was sentenced to 15 years in prison, but she was given credit for time served and the balance suspended. She was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs, $400 in fees and $1,000 to the Mississippi Children’s Trust Fund. She must also register as a sex offender.
Defendant Christopher Jermaine Strong pled guilty to charges DUI third and felony fleeing. On the DUI plea, Strong was sentenced to five years in prison, four suspended. He was placed on four years post release supervision, fined $2,000 and ordered to pay court costs and $500 in fees. On the fleeing plea, he was sentenced to five years, with four years suspended. Both causes will run consecutively.
During court proceedings, three defendants were also arraigned. Defendants arraigned included: Mary Elizabeth Horton, who pled not guilty to uttering a forgery; William Parks Eaton, who pled not guilty to possession of meth; and Rodney Dale Anglin, who pled not guilty to false pretense.