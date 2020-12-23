Here are two old family recipes that are great for the holidays. Both have fruit and are options for those who are not sure about fruit cake.
You can serve the old-fashioned Fruit Cocktail Cake for dessert or invite your friends for coffee! It is made from scratch, NO box mix needed! But that doesn’t mean it’s complicated. Far from it — this whole cake recipe, with a yummy butter sauce full of coconut and pecans, whips together in less than an hour!
The Icebox Fruitcake recipe is one of those simple things that have always made holidays special in our family. It was the perfect Thanksgiving or Christmas dessert on grandmother’s table.
Remember if you try one of the recipes please send a picture, I would love to see your success! Some “how-to” recipe videos have already been posted on the Pontotoc County 4H Facebook page and others will be coming. If you have questions about any of the recipes or about 4-H and would like to be added to our mailing list, just call Jane Chamblee your 4-H Agent at 662-489-3910.
GRANDMA’S FRUIT COCKTAIL CAKE RECIPE
Ingredients
Cake:
2 cups self-rising flour
15 oz. can fruit cocktail, undrained
2 eggs
1 tsp. vanilla
1 1/2 cups sugar
Sauce:
1/2 cup butter
1 1/2 cups sweetened flaked coconut
1 cup sugar
1 tsp. vanilla
1 cup evaporated milk
1 cup chopped pecans
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350. Spray a 9x13 baking dish with cooking spray and set aside.
- In a large mixing bowl, place all cake ingredients and beat at low speed until blended. Scrape down sides and beat again at low speed for one minute more. Pour into prepared pan.
- Bake for 35-40 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.
- While the cake is baking, combine all sauce ingredients in a medium sized saucepan. Place over medium heat and bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Once mixture is boiling, continue stirring and boil for 1-2 minutes. Pour over hot cake and quickly spread with a spatula for even coverage.
ICEBOX FRUITCAKE
Ingredients
1 box graham crackers 14.4 oz
1 cup pecans
1 jar maraschino cherries 10 oz
1 tablespoons cherry juice
1 cup raisins
1 cup shredded coconut firmly packed
1 1/2 cups mini marshmallows
1 can sweetened condensed milk 14 oz
Directions:
- Finely crush graham crackers and coarsely chop pecans and drained cherries.
- Combine all ingredients in a large bowl and mix well.
- Turn out into a lightly buttered 9X13 dish and press flat into the pan with your hands. Chill at least 6 hours.