Pontotoc, MS (38863)

Today

Showers developing during the afternoon with the possibility of a thunderstorm. High near 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 31F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.