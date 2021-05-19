A Chickasaw County man and a Tupelo man have been arrested and charged with at least 18 felony crimes, including home invasions and burglaries in Pontotoc, Chickasaw, Calhoun and Clay Counties and the city of Starkville.
Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said last week that Marcques Clinton, 20, of Houston, and Corey Wilson, 20, of Tupelo, are charged with a rash of crimes, including three home invasions in April.
Sheriff Mask said that Clinton and Wilson are charged with an April 18 home invasion in Pontotoc County, an April 19 home invasion in Starkville and a third invasion on April 30 in Chickasaw County.
“They were disconnecting people’s power, kicking in the door and holding people at gunpoint, demanding cash, cell phones and computers,” Mask said that victims reported. “They knew that people were home and that’s about as bad as a crime can get. It’s a miracle no one was killed.”
“One home invasion was on Gideon Bend in Pontotoc County and we’ve charged them with another burglary on Toxish Road,” Mask reported. “They cut the power at that house but the homeowner just happened to go to work about 10 minutes early that morning, or it would have been a second home invasion.”
In Pontotoc County, Clinton and Wilson are each charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling-home invasion, armed robbery and burglary of an unoccupied dwelling.
Both men face a total of 11 counts of the burglary of a dwelling in Calhoun, Chickasaw, Clay and Pontotoc Counties and the city of Starkville. They each are charged with armed robbery in Starkville, and Calhoun, Chickasaw, Clay and Pontotoc Counties. Chickasaw County has also charged the pair with grand larceny.
Sheriff Mask said that Pontotoc County Sheriff investigators and narcotics deputies arrested Clinton on Thursday, May 6, on Industrial Drive in Pontotoc. He said deputies executed a search warrant at a mobile home the suspect was living in near Algoma.
Mask said that officers with the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force arrested Wilson on May 11 in Tupelo. The sheriff said that Clinton has previously been in MDOC custody.
Law enforcement officers from all counties involved in the investigation held a press conference last week in Houston.
“It’s going to take a while to get initial appearances and bonds set with five counties involved,” Mask said. “But we’re just glad to have them in custody. When people kick your door in and come in with guns you don’t have time to react.”
“We appreciate all the help we got and all the law enforcement folks working together to solve these dangerous crimes,” Mask said.