The MSU Extension Pontotoc County Office is planning a ServSafe Manager certification class for 2023. We need to know who is interested in attending a face-to-face so that a date can be set.
The Mississippi Food Code requires that each food service establishment have at least one certified food safety manager employed full-time. The Mississippi State Department of Health recognizes the ServSafe certification as satisfying this requirement.
The ServSafe credential is accepted in all 50 states and is good for all food service, restaurant, and childcare applications.
The class will be taught by Ensley Howell, who is a certified ServSafe instructor, and will be scheduled in a one-day format, with the ServSafe examination given on the day of the class.
Please call the Extension Office at 662-489-3910 if you are interested in this class.
Beginning Machine Sewing Class
A beginning machine sewing class will be held at the MSU Extension Pontotoc County Office on Thursday, January 26, at 6:00 p.m.
Each participant will make a basic doll knit dress that fits an 18-inch doll such as an American Girl Doll.
The cost of the class is $5.00 and includes all supplies. Participants will take home the pattern so that they can make additional outfits.
The class will be held at the Exhibit Building (next to the Agri-Center).
This class is appropriate for beginners or people who have never sewn before and want to learn how. The class will last approximately two hours.
The class will be taught by Ensley Howell along with members of the Mississippi Homemaker Volunteers (MHV).
Class size is limited. Please call 662-489-3910 no later than Monday, January 23 to register.
