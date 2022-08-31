Purchase Access

Qualifying is underway for two Pontotoc County School Board posts that are up for election this November. The deadline to qualify is Friday, September 9, 5 p.m. The first and second district posts are up for election which is being held by Danny Robbins and Rodney Robbins respectively. They have already qualified.

