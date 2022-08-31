Qualifying is underway for two Pontotoc County School Board posts that are up for election this November. The deadline to qualify is Friday, September 9, 5 p.m. The first and second district posts are up for election which is being held by Danny Robbins and Rodney Robbins respectively. They have already qualified.
Qualifications for the office include: you must be a resident and a registered voter of the district you wish to serve. You must also have a high school diploma or its equivalent.
You may not reside within the municipal separate (Pontotoc City) school district and hold his post.
You must complete a basic course of training and education for local school board members conducted by the Mississippi School Boards Association within six months of your gaining the post. In addition continuing courses of education are required annually.
Other general qualifications for this office include you must never have been convicted of bribery, perjury or other crime punishable by minimum of one year confinement in the state penitentiary unless pardoned. You may not have a felony record.
County School board members serve six year terms. Elections are staggered for the five board members. These two are elected this year, districts 3 and 4 will be up for election in 2024 and district five in 2026.
Anyone who wishes to qualify for these offices must file a qualifying statement of intent with the Pontotoc County Circuit Clerks office. You must also obtain a petition and have it signed by not less than 50 registered voters and it must be turned in on or before Friday, September 9.
