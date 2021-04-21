Two defendants pled guilty to felony criminal charges and five others were arraigned during the third and final week of the March term Pontotoc County Circuit Court which adjourned last Friday.
Defendant Sundance Snider pled guilty to two counts of possession of methamphetamine.
On count one Snider was sentenced to three years in prison, all suspended, pending successful completion of post release supervision in count two. In count two Snider was sentenced to eight years in prison unless he successfully completes two years of intensive supervision/house arrest.
Snider was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs, restitution of $150 and $500 in fees. Sentences in both counts will run consecutively.
Defendant Joshua Craig Murry pled guilty to possession of methamphetamine and was sentenced to three years in prison, but Murry was given credit for time served and the balance suspended.
Murry was placed on two and a half years of post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs, restitution of $125 and $500 in fees.
In other court proceedings five defendants indicted earlier this year were arraigned and pled not guilty to their respective criminal charges.
Defendants arraigned included:
-Jaylon Roshod O’Neal, charged with possession of contraband/cell phone in the county jail;
-Gary Wayne Griffin, Jr., charged with possession of methamphetamine;
-Jartavis Penro, charged with possession of contraband (cell phone) in a correctional facility; two counts of introduction of contraband into a correctional facility; and one count of conspiracy to introduce contraband into a correctional facility;
-William Demurl Lindsey, charged with domestic violence-strangulation and kidnapping;
-Dearius Wren, charged with burglary of a building.