Two-hundred-fifty-seven criminal cases are on the docket for the three week of Pontotoc County Circuit Court which convenes Monday, March 29 and concludes Friday, April 16.
Court officials stress that cases scheduled on the docket are subject to change or continuance. Also, plea days are scheduled for March 24 and 25 and some defendants may plead guilty prior to the start of court.
Seventy-four cases are set for trial the first week of court. Court will not be in session on Friday, April 2, which is Good Friday.
Ninety-seven cases are on the second week docket and 86 cases are set for the third week of court proceedings.
Twenty-one cases are set for trial on Monday, March 29. Defendants and their charges include:
-Michael Fortune, aggravated assault, felon with a weapon and hindering prosecution;
-Rakeem Wilson, aggravated assault and hindering prosecution;
-Dewey Armstrong, possession of meth and felony fleeing;
-Michael Walls, felon with a weapon;
-Ricky Austin, burglary of a dwelling;
-Theus McKinney, DUI 4th;
-Phillip Otts, DUI 4th;
-Michael Pryor, embezzlement;
-Brian Herring, possession meth;
-Ashley Mendoza, three counts of child removal from state;
-Kersten Wells, three causes including two counts of grand larceny and receiving stolen property;
-Robert White, DUI 3rd and felony fleeing;
-Jackie White, two causes, including taking a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property;
-Dwayne Ruth, two causes, including felon with a weapon and possession of cocaine.
Fourteen cases are set for trial on Tuesday, March 30, including:
-Robert Traylor, sexual batter-under 16;
-Weiqi Lin, false pretense;
-Larry Johnson, possession of meth with intent;
-Ronald Hester, two counts of child abuse-harm and two counts of child abuse;
-Bridget Jenkins, accessory after the fact-violent;
-Richard Johnson, possession of meth with intent;
-Greg Watkins, DUI 4th;
-Wesley Stanford, burglary of a building;
-Daniel Alexander, aggravated domestic violence-strangulation;
-Ashley Westmoreland, child abuse;
-Tyler Robinson, burglary of a building;
-Presley Harris, burglary of a building, taking a motor vehicle and directing youth to commit a felony;
-Virgil Monts, possession of meth and receiving stolen property;
-Tevin Buford, property removal-lien/county.
Twenty-one case are set for trial on Wednesday, March 31, including:
-Richard Williams, trafficking meth;
-Ginger Williams, trafficking meth;
-Kiantee Holloman, conspracy trafficking oxycodone and two counts of script forgery;
-Kenyatta Holloman, conspiracy trafficking oxycodone and two counts script forgery;
-Isadra Reza, conspiracy trafficking oxycodone and two counts script forgery;
-Michael Rutledge, fondling-1st;
-Jackie White, trafficking meth;
-Anthony Castro, burglary of a building;
-Quincy Jenkins, DUI 4th;
-Bruce Boock, possesion meth;
-Sean Holloway, possession meth;
-James Ash, two causes, including: taking a motor vehicle, three counts of child endangerment-test positive for controlled substance;
-Jessica Simmons, burglary of building;
-Jonathan Bolton, felony fleeing;
-John Sipes, child endangerment-sexual purposes 1st, computer luring;
-Cordell Barnes, false ID;
-Dionicia Lenoir, possession meth;
-Kimberly Flaherty, possession hydrocodone;
-Daniel Anderson, possession THC;
-Austin Haws, grand larceny.
Eighteen cases are set for trial on Thursday, April 1, including:
-Tharius Conley, aggravated assault-weapon;
-Jaborius Wren, two counts aggravated assault-weapon and aggravated domestic violence-weapon;
-Heath Ettinger, aggravated assault-extreme indifference;
-Larry Sneed, two counts jail escape;
-Lizandro Lopez, DUI 4th;
-Samantha Morphis, credit card fraud;
-Arthur Chapman, two counts simple assault-LEO or other; possession of meth;
-Courtney Massey, malicious mischief;
-Courtney Tate, possession meth;
-Monica Ash, three counts child endangerment-test positive for controlled substance;
-Roy Chambers, three causes, including: shooting into dwelling and two counts possession of meth;
-Casey Hall, DUI 4th;
-Eddie Vance, two causes, including: grand larceny and aggravated domestic violence-strangulation;
-Garrett Davis, possession meth;
-Joshua Hood, aggravated domestic violence-strangulation and kidnapping.
The docket for the second week of court, April 5-9, will be published in the March 17 Progress and the third week of court the following week.