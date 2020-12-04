The Board of Directors of the Pontotoc Electric Power Association has two new members who will begin their terms of service on Jan. 1.
Jackie Courson will represent Area Three, and Robert Tedford will represent Area Eight, according to information provided by Jeanna Sorto, PEPA’s incoming director of accounting and finance, as well as secretary to the board.
Incumbent Jeff Washington won re-election to serve Area Seven.
Ballots were mailed to co-op members / customers in late October and had to be returned by mail and postmarked no later than Nov. 14. A third-party contractor counted the ballots on Nov. 19.
Courson defeated incumbent Allen Simmons, winning 67 % of the vote (557 votes) in Area Three. Simmons garnered 31 percent (259 votes). According to Sorto, 2,283 co-op members were eligible to vote in Area Three. Total ballots cast numbered 837. Two % of the ballots cast (21 ballots) were deemed invalid.
The ballots had to be filled out, signed, sealed, and mailed in the enclosed prepaid, colored envelop. Co-op customers could not return the ballots in-person; they had to mail them. Any ballots placed in the night drop at the PEPA office were null-and-void.
In Area Seven, incumbent Jeff Washington captured 59 % (426 votes) of the vote, defeating challenger Tim Quarles, with 38 percent (276 votes). Total ballots cast equaled 721. Eligible co-op voters in Area Seven numbered 1,497. Three % of the ballots cast in Area Seven (18 votes) were deemed invalid.
In Area Eight, which extends into Calhoun County, Richard Watkins chose not to seek re-election. Robert Tedford won with 75 % of the vote (305 votes), defeating Ken Winter with 22 percent (88 votes.) Total ballots cast in Area Eight equaled 406. Area Eight had 1,238 eligible co-op voters. Three % of the ballots cast in Area Eight (12 votes) were deemed invalid.
Sorto said that she’d received certification and the election results were final. The first meeting for the three elections winners will be Jan. 6.