Two school board places are up for election come November with the general Presidential election. One place in the city school district and one place in the county school district.
The Pontotoc City School District race is intended to fill out the rest of the term of Frankie Moorman. The election should have been last fall, but due to a clerical error it wasn’t held.
The Pontotoc board of Alderman appointed Gaye Howard in his place until an election could be held this fall.
Howard has indicated to the Progress that she is going to seek to hold the place for the full term, Moorman is not. “I have so much on my plate since I just got hired as director of Pontotoc Electric,” he said. “And I no longer have children in the school system. I believe you should have children in the school if you hold the position,” he noted.
City School board members hold their term for five years. Three are appointed by the city aldermen and two who are outside the city limits but inside the school district are elected. These positions are filled on a rotating basis, that is one member is either elected or appointed every five years.
On the county board side, the fifth district position is up for re-election. This is currently held by Allen Roye. County School board members serve six year terms. These are on a rotating basis as well, with elections held every two years. The first and second district are elected together, third and fourth elected together and the fifth district is elected the following two years.
Anyone who wishes to qualify for these offices must file a qualifying statement of intent with the Pontotoc County Circuit Clerks office. You must also obtain a petition and have it signed by not less than 50 registered voters. If your district has less than 100 registered voters you can get 20 percent of the qualified electors.
There is only one month to get your signatures, and get them approved by the circuit clerk. Wednesday, August 5 is the first day you can begin picking up your petition and the names must be certified by Friday, September 4, so you need to get the petition back to her office as quickly as possible.
General qualifications for the school board are you must be a registered voter of Mississippi and of the district, whether city or county for the office that you are seeking.
Candidates can not ever have been convicted of bribery, perjury or other crime punishable by a minimum of one year in the state penitentiary unless pardoned for the offense.
You also cannot have a felony in this state or any other state, excluding manslaughter or a violation of the US IRS unless the offense involved misuse or abuse of an office or money coming into a candidates hands by virtue of an office.
A county school board member has some specific qualifications. Besides being a resident and registered voter of the district from which he election is sought, they must have a high school diploma or its equivalent. They cannot live within the municipal school district.
They have to complete a basic course of training and education for local school board members by the Mississippi School Board Association within six months of being elected. They must also file every year a certificate of continuing education.