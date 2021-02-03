Last week I was on hand to celebrate the home going of two special people. One, Mr. Mark Bond, went to that Home of rest we all who know Jesus seek, and the other, Ms. Carolyn Lauderdale, went home from work at 85 years young.
Mr. Mark was a member of our church at By Faith. He was always smiling when he came through the door with his sweet wife, Linda. She loved this man very much and cared for him throughout these past months while he was ill.
Although I never shared a Sunday school class with him because I have the privilege of teaching the children, he was one of those people that you could rely on to have a smile and a kind word when we met in the front hall or during greeting time at church.
Our dear pastor, Bro. Mike Smithy said he told Mr. Mark that he should have changed his first name to James, so he could be James Bond.
But that was not Mr. Mark’s way, he was a quiet man who enjoyed living his quiet life. He reminded me of what Jesus must have been like. Unassuming. A “let me sit here and enjoy having the children around me while I watch them play” kind of guy.
I wish I’d known him when he was younger, I’m sure he and his dear Linda had tales to tell of the places they’ve traveled. His legacy in words also mentioned that he loved animals. There’s no one with a kinder heart than he who loves God’s creatures.
I’m going to miss Mr. Mark and his kind smile from the halls of our church, but one day we will smile in heaven together and I will have all eternity to hear his laughter.
I went to the Tanglefoot trail to watch the well wishers come by and talk to Ellen and Don Russell and wave at Ms. Carolyn Lauderdale.
I’ve known Ms. Carolyn for most of my life. It was her kind smile that met you at the city hall for a number of years. She retired from that position and went home for awhile, then decided she needed to get out in public again and said she would answer the phone part time at the Chamber of Commerce.
You never heard her get upset. She was always ready and willing to help you with the answer to any question you might have, but if she didn’t know it, she would get “Ellen to call you,” as she would say. She was always faithful to be there and could be depended upon for any task she was given. She is a faithful reader of these pages.
One day I wrote about Jon’s dog situation, we lost about three of them within a month. “My daughter had two strays come up to her house and she doesn’t want both of them, would y’all like one of them?” she inquired.
I figured as long as it had four feet, a nose and a tail Jon would like the dog. We instantly fell in love with the little black lab mix that was about six months old when we got him in March of 2003. Bear lived until November 6, 2014 on our hill and was a faithful companion all those years.
As I was chatting with her on Thursday afternoon, I asked if she was going to enjoy retirement again. She said “Yes. I like not having to get up and get dressed if I don’t want to. I don’t know why I didn’t stay retired before.”
I laughed. “It’s because you thought you were too young back then, all of ten years ago when you were 75,” I returned.
She smiled sweetly and brightened that cloudy afternoon. I basked in the warmth of her friendship.
Little do these two dear people know how much affected many with their walk, their wisdom and their winning smiles, and I will miss them both.