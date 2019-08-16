Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor said this morning (Friday, Aug. 16) that two Tupelo juveniles have been arrested and remain in custody in connection with allegedly making threats of violence against the Pontotoc City School and Oxford City School Districts.
Chief Tutor said the two juveniles were arrested around 3 a.m. Friday morning at their home in Tupelo by officers from the Pontotoc, Oxford and Tupelo Police Departments and Pontotoc City School Security force.
“These two juveniles are being charged with making careless threats against an educational facility, which is a new state statute,” Chief Tutor said. “The juveniles are in custody awaiting a detention hearing in Pontotoc County Youth Court probably next week.”
Chief Tutor said additional charges may be pending in Oxford and possibly Tupelo.
Chief Tutor said he was alerted around 10:30 Thursday night about threats of violence against the school being posted on social media.
“We started getting lots of calls about a post on social media where someone was threatening to shoot up the schools at Pontotoc and Oxford,” he said. “There were some pictures of weapons involved it went viral. Fortunately we got some leads which led us to the arrests in Tupelo.”
Tutor said that school activity was normal Friday morning.
“We had an increased police presence at the schools this morning as a precautionary measure, but we feel we have the two persons responsible for the threats in custody and at this point we don’t believe anyone else was involved.”