A pair of former Warrior standouts, both of whom advanced to play together in junior college, are now moving on to Division 1 baseball.
Peeko Townsend and Caleb Hobson shared the outfield in The Hollow, then patrolled the outfield for the Northwest Mississippi Community College Rangers; now they’re each headed to a D1 program, and they said the skills and attitude they learned in Pontotoc have undergirded their success. Both said the Warrior way imbued them with intangibles that mean as much as a smooth swing and a good glove.
“It’s different in travel ball, where you might not know the guys around you as well,” said Hobson, who is packing his bags to join the University of Tennessee Martin Skyhawks. “In Pontotoc, I learned a lot about trusting my teammates.”
Hobson was a .402 career hitter at Pontotoc in grades 10-12. He drove in 44 runs, stole 50 bases, and hit 5 homers for the Warriors. Last season at Northwest, Caleb had more at-bats than anyone else on the team (172). He hit .355 with 7 doubles, 4 triples, and 4 homers.
Pontotoc head baseball coach Josh Dowdy had high praise for Hobson.
“Caleb, to me, will be one of the greatest athletes of all time to wear the Black and Gold,” said Dowdy. “He was a pleasure to coach and one of the greatest student athletes, on and off the field. Caleb was a tremendous athlete in football, baseball, and basketball. He played the game the right way, and made everyone around him better.”
Hobson was deeply grateful for the D1 scholarship, he said.
“Not everybody gets this chance, and I know I’m very fortunate, and I’m going to make the best of it,” said Hobson.
Peeko Townsend was Caleb’s teammate, both at Pontotoc and at Senatobia, and he was equally impressive on the field as well as in the eyes of his mentors.
Townsend is headed to Jackson State University.
“Coach Dowdy taught me a lot, especially how to stay back, use my hands, and to hit the offspeed pitch and drive it to the opposite field,” said Townsend.
Townsend played three seasons as a Pontotoc Warrior, with one shortened by COVID. He hit .328 with 16 homers and 68 RBIs.
At Northwest, Townsend played 12 games as a freshman before working his way into the starting lineup for the 2022 season. He primarily played left field. Townsend batted .293 on the season and hit an impressive 9 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 22 RBIs, including a season-best 3-for-3 effort in an early-season victory against Glen Oaks. Four of Peeko’s 11 homers also came during the Rangers' postseason run.
Ever sure-handed, Townsend committed only one error in 23 conference games for the Rangers.
Dowdy said that Townsend’s positive attitude on the field was infectious.
“Peeko was all smiles, and he lifted his teammates,” said Dowdy. “I could tell, when I first saw him, that he was going to be a special player. It was the way he carried himself. He was a quiet leader. He didn’t talk a lot, just let his play speak for him.”
"It's great for our program to have three, D1 baseball players in five years," said Dowdy. Hayden Harris, a 2019 graduate, went on to Jones College. He hit .431 with 6 homers and 45 RBIs his senior season as a Warrior.
