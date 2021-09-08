Eight Days of Hope will be deploying their Rapid Response teams to love and serve those affected by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana. The three week serve time began last Saturday, September 4, and will continue until Saturday, September 25.
“We know that everyone will not be able to physically serve,” said Steve Tybor, President and CEO. “That's ok! We have a few things you can do to support those in need."
“Pray. Prayer is one of the greatest tools we have as believers. God's Word tells us to pray without ceasing and we invite you to do that over this community.
Donate. We need your donations to love and serve those in need. You can give one of two ways. Visit our website where online giving is fast and easy, or you can mail your gift to P.O. Box 3208, Tupelo, MS 38803.”
Tybor said if you can volunteer, “we would love to have you.”
If you do come, here are some questions you may have, and the answers. It is very important that you read all this. Very first, though, make sure your tetanus shot is up to date. If you haven’t had a booster in more than five years, see your pharmacist and get your shot. Most insurance companies provide these free.
What is the cost to attend? You provide your own vehicle and gasoline to get there and back, otherwise, it is free! Eight Days of Hope provides the food and lodging. "We just ask that you show up with a willing heart to serve. We rely on churches, businesses, individuals, and our volunteers for donations," Tybor noted.
What are the sleeping arrangements? We will be staying at Church of the King – Little Creek Campus. The address is: 22205 Little Creek Rd, Mandeville, LA 70471. Lodging will be separated by gender.
Will there be any RV spots available? Please email rapidresponse@eightdaysofhope.com if you need an RV spot. Can I bring my pet? No.
Do I have to bring my own food? No. We will provide all meals.
What kind of work will we be doing? The primary work will be removing debris, mucking out homes, and assisting families with whatever they need.
Should we bring tools? Yes! Please bring any tools that you can, especially those that you would anticipate using for removing debris or mucking out a home.
Can we bring our youth group or our children? No, during Rapid Response trips we require everyone to be 18 years or older. If you arrive with a child younger than 18, they will not be able to volunteer.
What will be a typical day serving with Eight Days of Hope? Breakfast will start at 6:30 am. We will spend 10-15 minutes together with a special time of worship and devotion before we head out to help the families. Lunch will be delivered or taken to the job sites by the volunteers. Dinner will begin at 6:00 pm.
What times can we arrive to “check in” to Eight Days of Hope and where do we go? The check-in area will be open from 7:00 am – 8:00 pm through Friday, Sept. 24. Please check-in at Church of the King – Little Creek Campus. The address is: 22205 Little Creek Rd, Mandeville, LA 70471.
How do I sign up? You can volunteer on our website under Volunteer on our homepage.
What should I bring?
• Rapid Response t-shirt. If you do not have one, one will be provided
• Bible
• Case of water, Gloves
• Linens, pillow, blanket, air mattress, cot, sleeping bag
• Towel, Toiletries
• If you have any additional questions, please email rapidresponse@eightdaysofhope.com or call 662-255-7565.