My sister Deb sent me the following from “The Daily Giggles.”
A sign posted by a small pond read: Frog Parking Only— All Others will be Toad!”
Growing your own tomatoes is the best way to devote three months of your life to saving $2.17.
If you have trouble growing grass in your yard, plant several tomato plants in the bare ground. In a few weeks the grass will be knee deep.
“Guys I need your help. I’m in the middle of an argument with my wife and she just told me that I’m right. What the heck do I do next?”
Jellyfish have survived 650 million years, despite not having a brain. This fact gives so many people hope.”
I was visiting my daughter last night when I asked if I could borrow a newspaper. “This is the 21st century,” she said. “We don’t waste money on newspapers. Here, use my iPad.” I can tell you this…that fly never knew what hit him.
Two crows were setting on a limb looking down on a field. “Is that a human,” one bird asked. “No don’t worry. It’s a scarecrow.” “How can you tell?” “Easy. He’s not looking at his cell phone.”
A pet owner took her emotional support dog to a veterinarian. The dog’s eyes were big as saucers and he looked scared stiff. “When did this start?” the dog doc asked. “Right after I got done telling him my problems this morning.”
A woman was sitting in a recliner with a box of milk chocolates on the left chair arm and a box of dark chocolates on the right. “It’s important to have a balanced diet.”
“Everyone please be careful tonight, there is a DUI checkpoint on the corner of hallway and kitchen. …be safe"
I was so bored last night I called Jake from State Farm just to talk to somebody! He asked me what I was wearing.
And just like that--- having a mask, rubber gloves, duct tape, plastic sheeting and rope in your trunk is okay.
I tried donating blood today… NEVER again! Too many stupid questions. Whose blood is it? Where did you get it from? Why is it in a bucket?
Due to my isolation I finished three books yesterday. And believe me that ’s a lot of coloring.
Ohmigosh! What if they close grocery stores and we have to hunt for our food? I don’t even know where Little Debbie lives.
A farmer was apologizing to a scarecrow. “You’re really good with birds, but this new robot is much better at getting rid of aliens and teenagers who leave all those circles in my crops.
A youngster told the preacher, "Momma said I need to be quiet in church so I won’t wake up anyone that’s sleeping!”
The power went out Saturday night and a few second later Janet said, “That reminds me, we need flashlight batteries.”
A Christmas stocking was lamenting, “There’s nothing worse than being stuffed with candy and hung on a mantle.” Then a pinatta replied,” Wanna bet?”
Text Message received: "I am here for you."
Reply: “Thanks, I’ve going through a tough time so it means a lot. And sorry, I lost all my contacts on my phone. Who is this?”
"This is your Uber driver. I’m here to pick you up."
My grandpa’s car is so old that when he parked right in front of a museum, he didn’t get a ticket, they just towed it inside!
Yes officer, I did see the speed limit sign. I just didn’t see you.
I don’t have gray hair. I have wisdom highlights.
The cake was good and the ice cream was delicious. But deep down inside he knew that someday his parents would discover that “F” wasn’t for fantastic, and then none of it would be worth it.
To be fair, taxi drivers are often "I'm here for you also."