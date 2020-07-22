Lack of clarity from state legislators was among the primary reasons the PEPA Board decided not to apply for relief money with which it hoped to offer broadband internet service, according the co-op’s director.
PEPA Manager Frankie Moorman said that at a specially called meeting on May 14 board members determined it was unclear whether the co-op would have to repay the $5.37 million PEPA hoped to receive for the pilot project.
The money was part of $65 million that state legislators allocated last month to fund The Mississippi Electric Cooperatives Broadband COVID-19 Grant Program. The Cooperatives Broadband Act, or Senate Bill 3046, was part of the multi-billion –dollar relief package passed by the federal government in response to the Coronavirus pandemic.
PEPA planned to match the government money with $6 million, in order to build the service, Moorman said.
“The pilot project was to provide broadband to areas and residents identified as ‘un-served’ and ‘underserved’ according to FCC Census blocks,” Moorman said. The Federal Communications Commission is a government agency that regulates communication by radio, television, wire, satellite, and cable. Applications were due Friday, so PEPA Board President Larry Parker called the special meeting to make sure all members agreed, according to Moorman.
“Nobody on the legislative end was giving a definitive answer as to whether CARES money, spent on broadband, would have to be repaid,” Moorman said.
Moorman noted that the Mississippi Department of Public Utilities, which exercises some oversight in allocating the money, was for a short time without an executive director. Gov. Tate Reeves last week appointed Sally Doty, a Republican senator from Kosciusko, to replace outgoing executive director Virden Jones.
PEPA board members agreed unanimously not to apply for the money.
“It died for lack of a motion,” said Moorman.
According to Moorman, the FCC Census data identified portions of circuits in Algoma, Longview, and Randolph as underserved. The combined Broadband Act money and the $6 million PEPA would have borrowed would theoretically built service to those critical areas, Moorman said. The board was eager to offer the service, Moorman added, but uncertainty about repayment led members to err on the side of caution.
“Our main purpose is to provide reliable, affordable power to Pontotoc residents, to be responsible stewards of resident’s trust,” Moorman said. “The board felt that this application process might jeopardize that, so they were unwilling to take the risk.”
After reviewing the findings of three, independent studies about broadband, the PEPA board in March voted unanimously that offering the service would not be financially feasible. Even if PEPA had received the $5.3 million, it wouldn’t have worked financially, Moorman said.
The pilot project for building broadband service in Pontotoc County for underserved residents would mean laying 294 miles of fiber, according to Moorman pilot. That would pass cable by 2,465 homes, with the expectation of hooking-up 1, 151 residents by year three.
“It would take a substantial amount of money to build and provide this broadband system,” said Moorman. “On the other hand, we don’t consider this a dead issue. Board members are determined to make responsible decisions about the co-op, and we’ll continue to explore other financial options for providing a broadband service that we all agree is much needed.”