FULTON– The Pontotoc Warriors (4-5, 3-1) came into last Thursday's matchup riding a three-game winning streak in division play and four-game streak overall, but Pontotoc quickly saw why Itawamba AHS (10-0, 4-0) was undefeated and considered a favorite to win 4A North. Ike Chandler rushed for 229 yards, 175 in the first half, and 3 touchdowns to pace the Indians, who defeated Pontotoc 41-7 to win Region 2-4A.
“They isn’t much to say other than they are a better football team than we are," said Pontotoc head coach Jeff Carter. “They are really good and were able to get a lot of momentum early with the punt block, and we never got it back.”
Itawamba blocked a Pontotoc punt into the end zone and recovered it for a touchdown to lead 7-0 early in the first quarter. The Indians scored again before the end of the first quarter to lead 14-0 after a passing touchdown from Davion Sistrunk to Tae Chandler. Ike Chandler scored on runs of 28 and 39 yards, and Sistrunk scored on a 1-yard run in the second quarter to give Itawamba a 34-0 lead at halftime.
Conner Armstrong connected with Tres Vaughn for a TD early in the third quarter to make it 34-7, but that was all the Warriors could muster offensively. The Indians added another late score to win 41-7.
“It was all them tonight; we couldn’t do much," Carter said. “But we have a big one next week, and we are still in the hunt.”
The Warriors will host Shannon on Friday in their regular season finale. The winner will finish second in Region 2-4A and host a playoff game the following week. The loser will finish third and have to travel in the first round of the class 4A playoffs.
Jamarcus Whitfield led Pontotoc in rushing with 6 carries for 32 yards. Tres Vaughn finished with 4 receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown for the Warriors.