It is almost time for gardeners to plant warm season fruits and vegetables including tomatoes, southern peas, and peppers. The Mississippi State University Extension Service publication “Garden Tabloid” lists April 28th as the recommended beginning planting date for these crops in Pontotoc County.
There are several gardening tasks that can be completed prior to planting time. One of the most important jobs involves applying recommended amounts of preplant fertilizer based on soil test results.
Soil test recommendations list the amount of nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium that should be added to the garden soil. It can be helpful for gardeners to understand these nutrients and how they are represented on bag of fertilizer.
Nitrogen
Nitrogen is an essential nutrient that gives plants a dark green color and facilitates fast productive growth. It is important to follow soil test results to provide plants with the correct amount of nitrogen. Plants that lack nitrogen will have a pale green color and reduced growth rates. Plants that have too much nitrogen can have reduced fruit and vegetable production.
Phosphorus
Phosphorus is important in the development of roots and stems in young plants. It also plays an important role in photosynthesis. Plants that lack phosphorus have reduced growth and a purple appearance.
Potassium
Potassium is used in large amounts by plants. It is used during photosynthesis, protein production, and in nutrient uptake. Potassium helps in the transport of water, nutrients, and sugars throughout the plant. Potassium aids in disease and pest resistance. It also helps perennial plants prepare for winter. Low levels of potassium in plants results in reduced growth, yellowing along plant veins, and brown areas along the leaf edges.
The three sets of numbers listed on a bag of fertilizer can be confusing. The following information will you break the fertilizer code.
The numbers represent a specific nutrient and its concentration in the bag. The numbers listed in order represent nitrogen, phosphorus, and then potassium. The numbers also represent the percentage of each nutrient in the bag. For example, a bag of 5-15-30 contains 5% nitrogen, 15% phosphorus, and 30% potassium. In other words, 100 pounds of this fertilizer contains 5 pounds of nitrogen, 15 pounds of phosphorus, and 30 pounds of potassium.
For more information on this topic refer to the current “Off Road with Extension” video. MSU Extension Agronomy Specialist Dr. Bill Burdine takes the mystery out of fertilizer applications. The “Off Road with Extension” video series is available on the Pontotoc County Extension Facebook page at www.facebook.com/PontotocCoExtension.