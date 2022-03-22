UPDATE: Pontotoc City Schools are NOT dismissing at 2 p.m. they are sheltering in place. Due to the storm warnings being issued.

All Pontotoc City School District schools will dismiss at 2 p.m. today (Tuesday, March 22) due to the threat of inclement weather, according to Superintendent Dr. Michelle Bivens. 

All after school activities are cancelled. 

david.helms@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus