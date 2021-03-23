UPDATE: The Republican Women's forum was originally slated to be held at the Tanglefoot gateway but because of inclement weather has been moved to the Pontotoc Community House. Please make note of this change.
A historical event will take place in Pontotoc on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. For the first time ever, the City of Pontotoc will hold a Municipal Republican Primary election. To celebrate this occasion, the Pontotoc County Republican Women’s Club will host a Candidates’ Forum on Thursday, March 25, at 6:00 p.m. at the Pontotoc Community House.
The keynote speaker for this speaking event will be Michael Watson, Secretary of State for the State of Mississippi.
Each Republican candidate will be invited to give a brief 2-minute speech of introduction to the audience. Candidates include:
Mayor: Sara Cornwell and Bob Peeples (incumbent)
Alderman Ward 2: Kevin Purdon, Jimma Smith, and Trai Stegall
Alderman Ward 3: Joe DiDonna, Rickey Hill, D.R. Simmons (incumbent)
Alderman Ward 4: David Anderson and Rayburn Mapp (incumbent)
Alderman at Large: Jeff Stafford and David White (incumbent).
Live music by The Blind DJ will kick off the evening’s activities. Raffle tickets for yet another lovely handmade quilt will be sold. The tickets are $5 or 5 for $20. The drawing for the quilt will be September 13. Also available will be a sign-up table for anyone, who wants to join the Pontotoc County Republican Women’s Club, and there will be an opportunity to register to vote. Bottled water will be provided.
The public is cordially invited to attend this FREE event.