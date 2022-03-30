Officials with the National Weather Service continue to stress that severe weather is likely across the entire Mid-South this afternoon (Wednesday, March 30).
Pontotoc City and Pontotoc County School districts are dismissing classes at 12:30 p.m. this afternoon.
The greatest risk is across North Mississippi where non-thunderstorm wind gusts up to 60 mph are expected through 7 p.m. tonight.
The wind will be sufficiently strong to cause tree damage and power outages. It will also make travel difficult, especially for high profile vehicles and particularly on east-west highways.
The primary hazards are damaging wind and tornadoes. A secondary hazard includes flash flooding.
Timing of severe storms will be most likely over east Arkansas and the Missouri Bootheel during late morning to early afternoon,and over west Tennessee and North Mississippi in the early to late afternoon.
Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon into this evening. Damaging winds primary threat, but tornadoes are also possible.
Pontotoc Electric Power Association Mannager Frankie Moorman said that residents may report power outages by calling 662-489-6711.
“In the event of wide-spread power outages we will probably have someone at the warehouse helping with phone calls, but 489-6711 is the number to call,” Moorman said.
“We will report updates on power outages on our PEPA FaceBook page also. If we have trouble our guys will be out working to get the power back up as soon as possible."
If you have let the storm slip up on you and you are not already near a tornado shelter, you should shelter in place.
A family should also have a back up place within the confines of their own home for safety from the storm. In choosing the place, put as many walls between you and the wind as possible. If you live in a two story home, it should be on the lowest floor away from doors and windows. Choose an interior closet or bathroom in the home. Have pillows and blankets readily available to that area. Show your children where this place is so they will be able to run to it quickly.
If you live in a mobile home, now is the time to move to the nearest storm shelter. Here is the list.
STORM SHELTERS
Algoma - 2 shelters:
Both at 1310 Algoma Road
Ecru - 7 shelters:
Five at 176 Main Street; Two at the park on Central Avenue
Sherman - 7 shelters:
161 6th Ave.; 9 East Lamar Street; 600 Highway 178; 1041 Cr. 292; 213 First Avenue; 49 E. State Street; 26 West Lamar Street
Thaxton - 4 shelters:
2 at 10260 Highway 336; 10632 Highway 336; 10489 Highway 336 (Thaxton Baptist Church)
Toccopola - 2 shelters:
Both located near the fire department at 3100 Toccopola Jct. Rd.
Beckham - 1 shelter:
414 Beckham Road
Hurricane - 1 shelter:
7600 Highway 346
Longview - 1 shelter:
3497 Longview Road
Randolph - 3 shelters:
Two are located at 240 Topsy Road; one at 11800 Hwy. 9 South (Carey Springs Baptist Church)
Troy/Woodland - 2 shelters:
175 Rock Hill Road, 3601 Woodland Road
North Pontotoc School campus on Highway 15 North
South Pontotoc School campus on South Pontotoc Road
In the city the eight shelters are at the following locations:
116 North Main St.
320 Clark St.
206 Hud St.
289 Lake Drive
374 Highway 15 South
472A Vance Street
290 Eighth Street
1814 Highway 15 North
Sign up for weather warnings:
Go on-line to trpdd.com/codered