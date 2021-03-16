UPDATE March 16, 1:45 p.m.
The National Weather service has upgraded our area to the highest threat level there is for tornadoes. Hail, wind and possible long tracked tornadoes are expected in the entire northern part of the state.
Please check back for more updates. Also see the pontotoc county ema facebook page for the map.
A multi day severe weather event is on its way, with possibly large hail and long tracked tornadoes according to the weather channel.
St. Patrick's Day could be the peak of this multi-day severe thunderstorm threat. That is this Wednesday, March 17. It is according to where the warm front sets up which will ensue the rough weather coming in.
Pontotoc County Emergency Management Director Allen Bain said this is the time to be alert to what the weather is going to do.
“It may shift south of us, but that is not certain,” he said. “Pay attention to any source of weather information you have. Check out the Pontotoc County EMA facebook page for updates.”
According to the weather channel on Wednesday severe storms are expected to become more numerous through the afternoon and into the nighttime hours from the central Gulf Coast and lower Mississippi Valley, which includes Pontotoc County.
There could be a threat of tornadoes, especially near and south of where a warm front sets up over the South. Damaging winds and large hail will also accompany these storms.
Bain said if you haven’t signed up for severe weather alerts with trpdd.com/codered, now is the time to do it.
Bain said this is the time to check out your severe weather plans. Check your disaster kit, make sure it is handy. Know where your shelter is and see that you have multiple ways to get weather alerts. “I will know more about where the system may set up late Tuesday,” he noted.
“Until then, get prepared, please check facebook, charge your phone and your phone’s back up battery and prepare for what may come.”