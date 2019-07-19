Sunday night after church we had supper in the fellowship hall, so it was plumb dark when I got home to shut up the chickens in the rain.
That morning at 5:30 I heard a chicken squawk and realized something was trying to get into them. I scurried out the front screen door. Lizzie was on the porch wanting to come in, but I caught her and said we had to go to the chicken house.
“Hunt ‘em up!” I ordered as I ran around the house. She sensed my urgency and followed me.
When I got to the chicken house I ran to the east side and looked up. Sure enough there was a little raccoon up there on the roof. He had been reaching in through the crack we left for ventilation to try to catch a chicken.
“Shoo!” I ordered. He bounced off the roof and Lizzie picked up his trail and went scurrying after him. So that critter was sent on the run.
Well, hunting wasn’t done. I had my cell phone with me as my flashlight since I went straight from the truck to the chicken house Sunday night.
One of my roosters just wouldn’t go in, “What is wrong with you Marmaduke?” I asked when he strolled to the door and then turned suddenly turned back. I finally drove him in, my flashlight hit the back wall and then I realized what was making him so skittish.
A rat snake was hanging off of the chicken nest after making an easy meal of the days eggs. I froze for a moment amazed at the strength of the creature, then went into action.
As I ran for the front door I texted Jon.
“There’s a rat snake in the hen house!”
He told me where the rifle was hanging, which I knew, “or get the shotgun if you don’t want to miss,” he wrote.
By this time I’d gone into the house and retrieved his pistol, and answered him as such.
When I got back to the hen house the snake was gone from where it was crawling when I left. I thought maybe it crawled out of the little hole back there and was headed on it’s way in the woods. I breathed a sigh of relief.
“It’s gone,” I told Jon.
But another scan of the hen house revealed he had just curled up on top of the hen nest that has the chicken roost running over it. So he was under my hens!
“No it’s not!” I shot back to Jon. “Have pistol do I pull trigger or cock hammer.”
“Cock hammer,” he instructed. “Be BETTER with rifle,” he noted.
“But I’ll kill half the chickens,” I said.
I called Lizzie and tried to get her to come into the hen house with me right quick so she could be there when I shot the gun.
Perhaps she is smarter than I think, she knew the safest place was behind me while I had a gun in my hand.
I raised my left hand and pointed the pistol at the snake, not even looking across the sight and shot. By the providence of God the lead stone hit the Goliath snake and it fell off of the nest box into the corner of the chicken house.
Lizzie immediately rushed in around me and accosted said snake. It opened wide its mouth at her, but she wasn’t backing down. She growled and worked her way around him and went on the attack. In less than a minute she was dragging it toward the door way to get the chickens out of danger. She used her strong jaws to finish it off.
I grabbed my little barn rake and pulled him out of the house. And then I realized I hadn’t let Jon know that everything was okay.
“I shot!!!” I said.
“Did you get it?!!” he asked.
“Yes, I’m shaking,” I returned.
“Just breathe!! Good job! I’m proud of you.”
I explained to him how Lizzie came to the rescue.
“Well two old biddies have to look out for one another. And the mighty cobra is dead so that takes care of that,” he said.
I also explained to him that I was more comfortable using the pistol to shoot since I had to use the flashlight too.
“Well I’m glad it all worked out,” he said.
So am I. And us two old biddies went in the house and calmed ourselves down with half a bag of animal crackers and a pot of tea.