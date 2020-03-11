Kick up your heels and join other locals in a fun, family oriented evening of dancing on March 21.
USA Dance Northeast Mississippi Chapter #6125 will host the “St. Patrick’s Day Dance” at the Pontotoc Community House, starting at 6:30 p.m.
No experience or skill is required, and you don’t even need a partner, just the willingness to try something new and make friends, according to NEMS Chapter member June Williamson.
“It’s so much fun, and it doesn’t cost a lot, and we have everyone from children, to young couples, to grandma and grandpa, and everyone in-between,” said Williamson, who has been dancing in community gatherings like this for 15 years.
USA Dance has 150 chapters nationwide. The Northeast Mississippi Chapter started in February 2019, and members have held most of their events in New Albany. Each Monday, at the old barber shop on Bankhead St., at 7:30 p.m., they offer a free, beginners’ class, where participants are introduced to dances like the rumba, the waltz, swing dancing, and the hustle, as well as group dances like the electric slide and the barn dance. Intermediate level classes start at 6:30 p.m., and cost $5.
The chapter also hosts a monthly, public dance, on Saturday nights, like the one on March 21, just to offer local folks something fun to do, as well as to spread the word about the joy and benefits of dancing.
“It’s great exercise that you can do at your own pace, as well as an opportunity to meet good people, have snacks, and just have fun,” said Williamson. “Some evidence has suggested that it even deters Alzheimer’s disease.”
At the monthly, Saturday night dances, NEMS Chapter members offer mini lessons, where they demonstrate a type of dance, play a song, and practice a few steps with beginners.
“You don’t need a partner, because everyone is so nice to go around and ask everyone else to dance,” said Williamson.
Admission to the dance is $10 for non-NEMS Chapter members, $8 for members, and $3 for youth ages 18 and younger.
The NEMS USA Dance Chapter offers memberships for $35 per-year.
FACT BOX
WHO? Northeast Mississippi Chapter of USA Dance
WHAT?: Evening of dancing, open to public
WHERE?: Pontotoc Community Center
WHEN?: March 21, 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.
HOW MUCH? $10 adults, $3 youth 18 and under
Everyone welcome, family environment, no partner or experience necessary