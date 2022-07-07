This summer has been hot and dry. The lack of rainfall has caused many gardeners to begin irrigating. During periods of drought providing water to plants can be the difference in success and failure.
Incorrectly watering gardens can reduce plant growth and encourage plant diseases. This column will discuss how to get the most benefit from irrigation. The reference used is the Mississippi State University Extension Service publication “The Plant Doctor: Watering and Plant Disease.”
Water Deeply
It is important to apply the correct amount of water to maintain the health and productivity of plants. If too much water is applied the soil will be saturated removing needed oxygen. Failing to provide enough water will cause plants to wilt and lose productivity. The general rule of thumb is that most plants need one inch of water per week either from rainfall or irrigation.
When irrigating it is important to water plants deeply. The goal should be to allow the topsoil and subsoil moisture to meet. This encourages roots to grow deeply into the soil in search of water and nutrients. When the soil begins to dry another deep application of water should be applied.
Frequent shallow watering will only wet the top layer, leaving dry soil underneath. The roots will stop growing when they reach the layer of dry soil. Plant growth will suffer because the nutrients in this small area will be quickly depleted. The root system will also fail to provide a good support system for the plant.
Keep the leaves dry
Fungal and bacterial plant disease symptoms are more likely to occur when water is present on leaf surfaces. Strategies that limit the amount of time that leaves are wet can help prevent plant diseases.
It is best to water when the leaves would be wet from dew anyway. This normally occurs between 10:00 p.m. and 10:00 a.m. Watering during the heat of the day will wet leaves when they would normally be dry. This provides additional opportunity for diseases to develop.
The use of sprinklers and over-head irrigation should be limited in gardens. Using drip irrigation, soaker hoses, or directing water at the base of plants promotes plant health by also reducing the amount of time that the leaves are wet. Watering deeply and only when necessary will limit the spread of disease as well.
If dry conditions persist throughout the summer you can use sound watering practices to promote good plant health. If you would like to learn more about gardening or other topics, call the Mississippi State University Extension Service office in Pontotoc County at 662-489-3910 or email me at james.shannon@msstate.edu.