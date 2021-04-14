This year will be the first time in six years that we will not be taking our girls trip to the beach. Every year we go to the beach the first week of June with all the girls in our family and we have made some great memories.
The grandchildren are getting older and beginning to play softball and other activities that is making it impossible to make our trip on our usual week this year.
I am not counting out a girl’s trip maybe sometime before school start back.
In light of the traditional trip, I have made plans to go to Orange Beach with my son and his family this year.
I also have plans to go to the Mississippi Gulf Coast on a business trip so I will get my beach trip.
All of this has gotten me thinking about vacations that I have always dreamed of.
One vacation dream is taking an Amtrak trip. Amtrak runs all over the United States and I am going to find a way to take at least one trip via train.
Maybe I have watched too many movies where there are all types of drama on a train that I just want to experience a trip on a train. Well maybe not the drama but the romance of taking a train that will take more than one day to arrive at my destination.
It would be my luck that if I ever got to take a trip like that, someone would get killed, some big theft ring was smuggling precious jewels or art on the train and you are stuck on the train with unsavory people with no way to get off while the bad guys are trying to elude getting caught.
Like I said, I have watched too many movies about trains.
It is just one of those experiences that I want to try at least once.
I have done the cruise ships and they were great fun and that is one of those trips that once you get on the boat, you are stuck whether you like it or not.
I did not get sea sick so maybe I can handle a train without motion sickness.
Train dreaming … one day to come true.