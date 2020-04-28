Pontotoc, MS (38863)

Today

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing this afternoon. High 77F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.