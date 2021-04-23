Granddaddy, Hoyte Sanders, always told us that if it doesn’t move put W-D 40 on it and if doesn’t need to move put duct tape on it. He lived by that motto until the day he died. And if you throw in a couple of rolls of bailing wire that’s just extra protection.
Well vaseline and Vicks salve are to the body what the duct tape and W-D 40 are to all those shade tree mechanics.
I just couldn’t live without those two things in my life. If it hurts I rub the salve on it and if it’s chapped I rub vaseline on it. That saves having a bunch of stuff in my medicine cabinet.
I use it to shine my shoes, and I put a light layer of it on when I know I’m going to face rain. Just rub it on your shoe and then take a Kleenex and rub it in good.
I decided to see what else you could do with petroleum jelly and it’s amazing!
Did you know that when petroleum jelly was first discovered, it was used by miners on cuts, bruises, and grazes to protect from infection and aid faster healing. There isn't any antiseptic in Vaseline, but on minor injuries, it will act as a barrier against dirt and germs.
When I was a kid my sister was always getting gum in her hair because it was long. Here is how to remove it. Rub Vaseline on and around the gum to work it out. It can also work on sap and other sticky stuff.
Just add some salt to petroleum jelly and you have yourself a homemade body scrub. Mix 2 tablespoons of Vaseline with 1 tablespoon of rock or sea salt. Rub it on your skin with a bath cloth or a scrubby and give yourself an invigorating going-over and your skin will glow and feel silky smooth.
Avoid tears at bath time by applying a thin line of Vaseline just above the eyebrows, encouraging the water and soap suds to run down the side of the face rather than into the eyes.
After you finish using nail polish, rub some Vaseline around the edge of the thread. This will make it far easier to open the bottle up the next time you need to use it. This applies to all jars and things with screw lids.
If it has been awhile since you last wore earrings and the holes aren't readily receiving the jewelry, add a little Vaseline to your lobes and this should help and prevent too much discomfort.
It also helps with your wood tables. To remove marks or small scratches on wooden surfaces, coat liberally with petroleum jelly and leave for about 24 hours, then work it into the wood and rub away any excess.
Did you know it also helps keep your car battery terminals from turning green? Disconnect car battery terminals, clean with a wire brush, and then reconnect and smear with Vaseline to create a barrier from the elements and stave off corrosion.
Your outside potted plants will thank you for this tip. Combine Vaseline with salt and rub around the edges of your flower pots to keep away slimy snails and slugs.
Now lets go to that Vicks salve.
I always saw a jar of Vicks in my Grandma Butler’s over night bag when she came to visit us. It was always handy in her medicine chest.
I remember the last real ear ache I had when I was 12, she told mama to warm a little Vicks in a tea spoon over a lighter flame very carefully and put it in my ear. I worked!
Did you know that insects don’t like it? Dab a bit on your arms, legs, neck, or other areas of exposed skin to keep bugs (including mosquitoes) at bay in a pinch. It is not as effective at preventing bites as a commercial insect repellant.
The reason insects don’t like it is because of the camphor which is a white crystalline substance obtained from the tree Cinnamomom camphora and used for centuries as a spice, component of incense and medicine. It is also an insect repellant and kills fleas.
Now that camphor also works to relieve joint pain as an analgesic because it works on the nerve endings. Try applying a bit to any joints where you are experiencing discomfort. I have rubbed it on my hip many a night and have been able to get to sleep after that.
So go get you a big jar of vaseline and a big jar of Vicks salve and keep them on hand for your home remedies.