Pontotoc, MS (38863)

Today

Rain showers this morning with overcast skies during the afternoon hours. High around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 53F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.