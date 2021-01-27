The Veteran’s Corner
Now that the COVID-19 vaccine is becoming available, scammers are calling, texting and emailing Veterans with promises of vaccine availability and early access to vaccines. These promises are lies. The people sending these messages are identity thieves. They are after your sensitive personal information, such as your Social Security Number, and your money.
How can you know if the message you receive about a vaccine is a real VA message or a scam? Here are some tips on how to avoid scams and how to tell the difference.
Here’s how the Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) will contact you
VA is beginning contact with Veterans to offer and administer COVID-19 vaccinations. Individual VA medical facilities will soon start contacting Veterans about the vaccine. Outreach will most likely come through the VA.gov website, VEText, MyHealtheVet or VA emails. VA may also reach out to you via the US Postal Service through letters and postcards. Or you may get a phone call.
What VA will never do
No matter how we contact you, VA will never request money or your full Social Security Number through phone, email, or text message. VA will never ask for your full Social Security Number or personal health information through a vaccination request call. VA will never include hyperlinks in texts or emails that will take you to unofficial or non-secured web pages that ask you to provide personal information. Non-secured sites look like this: http://. Secured sites look like this: https://. VA will never require payment in exchange for providing the vaccine early and will not require payment to become eligible for the vaccine.
The information you provide is up to you
If you do receive a phone call from a VA medical center, you may be asked to provide the last four digits of your Social Security Number or your date of birth. It is up to you if you choose to provide that information. To be safe, we recommend that you politely hang up and then call the medical center back so that you can be sure you are actually speaking with a real Veteran health provider. Use the number you have saved in your contacts or search for the facility contact information on their website.
Don’t just click that link
If you receive an email or text that directs you to click a hyperlink to a website, don’t. You have no way of knowing if it’s actually the website it’s supposed to be. Instead, open your browser, type in the address of the site and visit it directly.
Scams to look out for
COVID-19 vaccine scams come in many forms: emails, website traps, texts and phone calls. Here are the top vaccine scams the FBI warns about:
- Payment to be added to a vaccine waitlist.
- Ads, websites, texts, phone calls and emails offering early access to the vaccine for a fee.
- Emails or phone calls from people claiming to work at a medical center or insurance company offering the vaccine but requiring personal medical details to check eligibility.
- Messages, calls or emails claiming that the government is requiring you to get the vaccine.
- Ads on social media for the vaccine.
Who will get a COVID-19 vaccine first (according to the latest information from the Memphis VA Medical Center as of Jan 2021):
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the COVID-19 vaccines. The Memphis VA will have a limited amount of these vaccines in the beginning of the program. They worked with the CDC and other federal partners to develop a phased plan. The goal is to do the most good for the most people during this time.
Under this plan, VA Memphis initially offered vaccines to two groups:
- Veterans living in VA long-term care facilities (Nursing Homes), and
- VA health care personnel.
VA Memphis based this plan on these criteria from CDC guidelines:
- Risk of becoming infected with the virus
- Risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19
- Risk of spreading the virus to others
- Risk of harm to society if essential workers, including health care personnel, are unable to work
After these first two groups were taken care of in January 2021, they are now offering vaccines to more Veterans.
COVID Vaccination Notice:
The Memphis VA Medical Center located at 1030 Jefferson Ave, Memphis TN is offering COVID-19 vaccines to Veterans 65 years of age and older who are enrolled in VA Health Care. The VA in Memphis is using a drive through vaccine service that started on January 19th.
An appointment is required.
Please call (901) 523-8990, select option 3 and stay on the line to be connected to the call center.
Note: Vaccinations will not be given at the Tupelo VA Clinic due to the lack of proper cold storage requirements. Vaccines will only be given at our servicing VAMC in Memphis.