The National Vietnam War Veterans Day is observed every year on March 29th and is a way to thank and honor our nation’s Vietnam Veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice. Please look for the opportunity this month to thank a Vietnam Veteran.
Veterans may be eligible for a broad range of benefits and services provided by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). These benefits are codified in Title 38 of the United States Code. Most commonly, Veteran benefits fall into three main categories; Health Benefits, Disability Compensation and Pension. The VA strives to understand the unique issues Veterans and their families face. They help you and your eligible dependents obtain other important benefits such as education, home loan guaranty, life insurance, vocational rehabilitation/ employment, burial and memorial benefits for which Veterans are eligible. General eligibility for most VA benefits is based upon discharge from active military service under conditions, other than dishonorable. National Guard and Reserve members, who were activated under Title 10 or Title 32, depending on the length of active service, may be entitled to certain VA benefits as well.
Other than Health Benefits, one of the most common claims I submit for Veterans are Disability Compensation. In this article I wanted to provide an in depth look at this benefit and explain the parameters of applying. Veterans who have disabilities, medical conditions, or injuries incurred or aggravated during active military service—no matter when or where they served—may be eligible to receive tax-free monthly monetary benefits. To support a claim for service connection, the evidence must show the following: you have a current physical or mental disability; you had an injury or disease in service or experienced an event in service that caused or aggravated an injury or disease; there is a link between your current disability and the event, injury, or disease in military service.
One of the most important aspects of a successful compensation claim is establishing a service connection. The four most common paths to service connection are direct, aggravation, secondary and presumptive, let’s explore each. 1) Direct service connection is when an in-service injury, disease, or incident is shown to have directly caused your present medical disability. Examples include a wound incurred in the line of duty; injury incurred while on active duty, or a diagnosis during active duty. Injuries as a result of misconduct are excluded (example: drunk driving injury from a wreck). 2) A pre-existing condition is aggravated during military service. Medical evidence must support the claim that the condition worsened in service. Example: it was noted in the pre-service exam that a service member had an existing knee condition prior to entering the military. That same knee condition was aggravated while serving and worsened. 3) Secondary service connection is when a service connected medical condition caused or aggravated another claimed medical condition. As an example, a Veteran already has a service connected disability rating for diabetes and later develops neuropathy in his lower extremities, that is a secondary connection and a new claim can be initiated. 4) The VA presumes that specific disabilities diagnosed in certain Veterans were cause by their military service. For example, if a Veteran who served in Vietnam develops prostate cancer, that condition is covered under the presumptive conditions of exposure to Agent Orange and is established by law for service connection.
The elements of service connection requires an in service disease, injury or event; a current diagnosis/condition; and a nexus (something that connects the two). The evidence for in service disease or injury must show a diagnosis in service or, treatment in service, or symptoms manifested during service. The current condition must be a disability established by medical evidence. Not every current condition is a disability. Clinical findings that do not manifest in any symptoms are not compensable. Congenital or developmental defects are not compensable unless it can be shown that active duty aggravated the condition. As far as the nexus (link between the event in service and current disability) must be continuity of treatment from active duty to present and a medical opinion stating how the two are connected.
The following are some examples of successful compensation claims that I have worked over the past two years:
A Veteran served in the US Army for four years. During that time he deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF) and was in Iraq for a year during combat operations. During the deployment his vehicle ran over an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and the concussion of the explosion caused Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), tinnitus (ringing in the ears) and hearing loss in both ears. In this example the Veteran had an event that was tied to his service and he was medically treated in the service and still suffers from these conditions today. This was a successful claim and the Veteran received compensation from the VA for his service connected disability.
A Veteran served in the US Air Force for three years. He did not deploy overseas during his service. During physical training he seriously injured his right knee which resulted in a surgery by medical personnel on base and also went through physical therapy. Many years later, after the service, he had another major surgery on that same knee and also developed arthritis in this knee. This was a successful claim for compensation based on a documented in service injury as well as development of a secondary medical issue from the injured knee in service.
The following is an example of an unsuccessful compensation claim: A Veteran wanted to file a claim for his current significant hearing loss. He served as a supply clerk in the US Army for three years. While in the service he had no complaints of hearing issues, had no treatment for ear issues and exited the service with no indication of hearing loss annotated in his medical records. His job in the Army did not require him to be subject to consistent noise exposure that could be associated with causing hearing loss. His claim was denied due to failure to prove service connection. The VA stated, based on the results of his VA compensation exam, that it was unlikely that his hearing loss was due to his service and was more likely tied to his civilian occupation for the past 20 years.
If you think you qualify for compensation, please don’t hesitate to call me at 662-489-3907 or just stop by the VSO office in the court house for any questions you may have in regard to any VA benefits.