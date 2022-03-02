On occasion, I have inquiries from Veterans in regard to the different types of Veteran Identification Cards. Many stores, businesses and restaurants give Veteran discounts if the Veteran has some form of Veteran identification. My article this month will attempt to explain each of those cards and how you may obtain one (as applicable to each Veteran).
The first identification card is actually a “VET” identifier on your MS driver’s license. During the 2021 Legislation session, SB 2294 was passed to go into effect on July 1, 2021, to simplify the process for Veterans to have "VET" placed on their driver’s license. In the past the Mississippi Veteran Affairs office had to verify the status of a Veteran prior to the Veteran going to the Driver’s License Office. Now under this new law all requests for "VET" on Driver's License or State ID's will go through the Driver's Service Bureau. You will need to take your DD214 Military Discharge with you to your local MS Highway Patrol License Office (Tupelo or New Albany) when renewing your license to have the “VET” designation added.
The second type of card is the Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC) which is a card you get when you enroll in Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) health care. You’ll use your card to check in to your appointments at VA medical centers and urgent care. This secure ID card keeps your personal information safe while giving VA the information they need to access your VA health record. If you are not enrolled in VA Health Care you can do so by taking your DD214 to the Memphis VA Medical Center, Eligibility Office or come see me and we can complete the required paperwork.
The third type of identification card is the Department of Defense (DOD) ID Card. This is generally only available for Veterans who retired from the military and Veterans who are 100% disabled. Step 1, Sponsorship & Eligibility: In order to receive a card, you must be or have a sponsor. For example, if you are a reserve or retired service member, you are a sponsor; if you are a dependent, an active duty or retired service member will be your sponsor. Step 2, Registration & Enrollment: All potential cardholders must register in the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System (DEERS). To do this, you will need to complete a DD Form 1172-2. If you are a dependent, an active duty or retired service member must take action to register you in DEERS with the required eligibility documents. Your sponsor may need to complete parts of the DD Form 1172-2. Step 3, Obtaining Your Card: You must visit a Real-Time Automated Personnel Identification System (RAPIDS) site for final verification and processing (Columbus Air Force Base ID Card Section, Columbus, MS). If you are a sponsor, you must bring two forms of ID in original form. At least one form of ID must be a valid state or federal government-issued picture identification (for example, passport, driver's license, or current DoD ID card). If you are a dependent, you must provide a completed DD Form 1172-2 and two forms of ID in original form. The DD Form 1172-2 can be completed on site with the assistance of the ID card section. I recommend you call before you visit the ID Card Section at 662-434-2626.
The fourth type of card is the Veteran ID Card (VIC). You may be eligible if you served on active duty, in the Reserves, or in the National Guard (including the Coast Guard), and received an honorable or general discharge (under honorable conditions). If you received an other than honorable, bad conduct, or dishonorable character of discharge, you’re not eligible for a Veteran ID Card.
You can apply online now at https://www.va.gov/records/get-veteran-id-cards/vic/
Sign in with your existing ID.me, DS Logon, or My HealtheVet account. If you don’t have any of these accounts, you can create a free ID.me account. You’ll need this information when you apply, be sure to have these on hand: Your Social Security number, a digital copy of your DD214, DD256, DD257, or NGB22 that you can upload. This could be in a .pdf, .jpeg, or .png file format. A copy of a current and valid government-issued ID, such as a driver’s license, passport, or state-issued identification card. You’ll also need a digital color photo of yourself from the shoulders up. The photo should follow all these standards (I personally found this difficult to do, but you may have better luck):
Show a full front view of your face and neck (with no hat, head covering, or headphones covering or casting shadows on your hairline or face), and
Be cropped from your shoulders up (much like a passport photo), and
Show you with your eyes open and a neutral expression, and
Be taken in clothing you’d wear for a driver’s license photo, and
Be a square size and have a white or plain-color background (with no scenery or other people in the photo), and
Show what you look like now (a photo taken sometime in the last 10 years), and
Be uploaded as a .jpeg, .png, .bmp, or .tiff file
After eligibility is verified, VA will send you an email letting you know the status of your application and VIC card.
Should you have any questions about this article or your VA Benefits please contact Mack Huey at 662-489-3907, Veteran Service Officer located in the Court House.