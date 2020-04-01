I have been totally amazed over this past month at the positive response by our President and actions by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) in regard to the Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).
What is VA doing?
VA has implemented an aggressive public health response to protect and care for Veterans in the face of this emerging health risk. They are working directly with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other federal partners to monitor the outbreak of the virus. As of the date I wrote this article, VA had administered 1,524 of the COVID-19 tests nationwide while taking aggressive steps to prevent COVID-19 transmission. These measures include outreach to Veterans and staff, clinical screening at VA health care facilities, and protective procedures for patients admitted to VA hospitals.
Fortunately, VA is ready. They have plans in place to protect everyone who gets care, visits, or works at one of the VA medical facilities, hospitals and clinics. For Veterans, families and visitors, that means your VA visit will be different for a long while due to these safety precautions. If you’re a Veteran seeking medical care, it is highly recommended that you call before visiting—even if you already have an appointment.
If you visit a VA health care facility, you will be asked screening questions. If you do visit a VA hospital, clinic, community living center or other health care facility, you’ll be met at the entrance by a staff member. They will greet you and ask you some screening questions. Depending on your answers, a VA health care professional will assist you on the next steps of your visit.
If you’re a Veteran coming in for an appointment, plan to leave home earlier than usual to allow time for the screening. VA is doing all they can to make sure everyone in every VA facility—patients, families, visitors, staff and anyone else—stays as safe as possible during this situation.
What should Veterans do?
Any Veteran with symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath should immediately contact their local VA facility or urgent care clinic. To use VA health care or the urgent care benefit the Veteran must be enrolled in the VA Health Care system. Our servicing VA medical facilities are the VA Medical Center in Memphis located at 1030 Jefferson Avenue, Memphis, TN (901) 523-8990 and the Tupelo VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic located at 114 Tupelo Commons, Tupelo, (662) 840-6366.
As far as authorized Urgent Care facilities Veterans are allowed to visit any of the following three urgent care clinics in our area, as long as you are enrolled in VA health care and have a VA Health Card. MEDPLUS Urgent Clinic, 874 Barnes Crossing Road, Tupelo, MS 38804, 662-841-0002; Golden Triangle Urgent Care, 1154 Cross Creek Drive, Saltillo, MS 38866, 662-840-8010; Mantachie Rural Health Care, 5681 Highway 363, Mantachie, MS 38855, 662-282-4226.
How do I protect myself?
Currently, there is no vaccine to prevent the COVID-19 infection and no medication to treat it. The CDC believes symptoms appear 2 to 14 days after exposure. Avoid exposure and avoid exposing others to an infection with these simple steps.
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Stay home when you are sick or becoming sick.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue (not your hands) and throw the tissue in the trash.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Many of our county Veterans use the Pontotoc County Veteran’s van service for transport to/from the Memphis VA Medical Center. Due to the below recent guidelines, issued by the VA Medical Center and the Volunteer Office, our van service is temporarily suspended through April 15th.
Restriction of Visitor Access to the Memphis VA Medical Center: As a result of the COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus) outbreak in the U.S., beginning at 5:00 p.m. on March 16, 2020, visitors will no longer be allowed access to the medical center. This action is being taken as a precautionary measure considering the increased vulnerability of certain patient populations receiving care at the facility. The exceptions will include hospice patients on the inpatient Palliative Care Unit, ward 4F. Other exceptions such as caregivers of Veterans receiving urgent or emergent care, surgery and cancer treatment must be approved by the Chief of Staff. Outpatients should come to appointments alone if possible, but if necessary, please limit the number of individuals accompanying you to one immediate family member or caregiver as entry to the building may be prohibited.
Also of note, until further notice, the Bed Tower Entrance at the Memphis Veterans Affairs Medical Center will be closed for use by Veterans and visitors for screening purposes. The Emergency Department Entrance and the lower-level Spinal Cord Injury Building Entrance will be the only entrances available for use. The Emergency Department entrance is set aside for use by veterans and visitors for screening purposes. Those entering at this location will be asked standardized screening questions.
The latest VA updates on coronavirus and common-sense tips on preventing the spread of disease, can be found at the following website, visit https://www.publichealth.va.gov/n-coronavirus/
For any questions in regard to this article or VA benefits please call the Veterans Service Office at 489-3907.