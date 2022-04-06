Based on recent hostilities toward the Ukraine, I have had a considerable increase in phone calls and visits in regard to potential military service. Also with the rising price of higher education for our children and grand children I thought it would be useful to report to the readers of this article this excellent news in regard to the recent initiative from the U.S. Army Recruiting Command at Fort Knox, KY.
They recently reported one of the biggest pieces of news to come from Headquarters Department of the Army, it is the first-ever $50,000 sign on bonus. While it applies to six-year enlistments for select careers, it’s significant in that previous bonuses have only topped out at $40,000. Also available are “quick ship” bonuses of up to $9,000 for enlistees/new recruits who are ready to roll out to basic combat training within 30 days of signing up.
The Army is putting these incentives in place to keep pace, in part, with the kinds of job incentives that are available from civilian employers. It is an excellent time for young men and women to learn about the many opportunities available to them in the Army. And while the opportunities are great, so are the incentives. Also attractive to young prospects, as the cost of education rises and student debt becomes a more prominent topic of conversation, are the education opportunities the Army offers. Looking at the list of educational incentives can actually be a little overwhelming, but the long and the short of it is this: The Army pays for college, and pays a salary while the Soldier attends college. That means he or she won’t end up buried in mountains of debt. While the Soldier is serving, he or she learns job skills that can actually translate directly into college credit. This is in addition to the college classes the Soldier can take, which are paid for with the Army’s tuition assistance program. And then when they get out, the GI Bill kicks in, and keeps on paying for school.
One big thing that sets the Army apart from other services is the sheer number of career fields available. Both men and women have more than 150 full-time and part-time careers to pick from, and many of those are in the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields. That means, they’ll gain useful skills that will benefit them even after they leave the Army. In fact, more than 1,600 different credentials and certifications are available to Soldiers to help increase their employability after serving. Every single Army career field has associated civilian credentials.
While there has always been a satisfaction that comes from serving, the Army is making the incentives available to ensure the service has a robust force in this fiscal year and beyond. Recruiting command wants to promote the value in serving our country, but at the same time, they are not oblivious to the compensation piece.
In addition to the monetary incentives, the Army has several other options that may make the Army more attractive in the current employment environment – duty station of choice and two-year enlistments. They know this generation likes to have the opportunity to make their own decisions, so now they can choose where they want to be assigned after training. The Army has opened two-year enlistments for 84 different career fields. Many people are apprehensive about long-term commitments right now, so they think having a shorter option will help give potential recruits some time to see if the Army fits their life and goals. Individuals can learn more about Army career options and the benefits of military service at www.goarmy.com.
All of the other services, US Navy, US Air Force and US Marine Corps all offer similar education programs. To learn more about the other service bonuses see:
Navy - https://www.navy.com/bonus
Marine Corps: https://rmi.marines.com
As a member of the U.S. Army Partnership Outreach Program I will gladly share my experiences and discuss opportunities in the military with any interested student or individual, just stop by for a chat.
Should you have any questions about this article or your VA Benefits please contact Mack Huey at 662-489-3907, Veteran Service Officer located in the Court House.