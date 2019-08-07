I am extremely happy to report, to our Navy and Marine Veterans who served offshore in the Vietnam War, you can now file for your disability compensation benefits. The decades-long fight for Blue Water Navy Veterans to receive VA disability for illnesses linked to exposure to Agent Orange during the Vietnam War is over. On Tuesday, June 25, 2019, President Trump signed into law: H.R. 299, the “Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act of 2019,”which requires the Department of Veterans Affairs to include Blue Water Navy Veterans under the presumption of service connection for certain Agent Orange connected medical conditions. Under this law, Sailors and Marines will now get the same presumption as ground troops that certain diseases are connected to Agent Orange exposure.
The Blue Water Navy Act of 2019 will take effect on January 1, 2020. Veterans may file claims at any time prior and they will be decided after the law is implemented. Blue Water Navy claims and appeals currently in process have been placed on hold or a “stay” until the new rules go into effect. The bipartisan Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act gives VA until January 1, 2020, to begin deciding Blue Water related claims. By staying claims decisions until that date, VA is complying with the law that Congress wrote and passed.
The following portion of this article points out most of the key points in regard to the law and claims. Blue Water Navy Veterans are now entitled to a presumption of service connection for conditions related to Agent Orange exposure. This extension of the presumption is a result of Public Law 116-23.
The law states that Veterans aboard a vessel operating not more than 12 nautical miles seaward from the demarcation line of the waters of Vietnam and Cambodia as defined in Public Law 116-23, between January 9, 1962, and May 7, 1975, are presumed to have been exposed to herbicides such as Agent Orange and may be entitled to service connection for conditions related to that exposure. To be entitled to disability compensation benefits, these Veterans must have one or more of the conditions associated with Agent Orange exposure that are listed in 38 Code of Federal Regulations section 3.309(e). Agent Orange presumptive conditions are: AL amyloidosis; Chloracne, or other acneform disease consistent with chloracne; Chronic B-cell leukemias; Diabetes mellitus, Type 2; Ischemic heart disease; Hodgkin lymphoma, formerly known as Hodgkin’s disease; Non-Hodgkin lymphoma; Multiple myeloma; Parkinson’s disease; Peripheral neuropathy, early-onset; Porphyria cutanea tarda; Prostate cancer; Respiratory cancers (lung, bronchus, larynx or trachea); Soft-tissue sarcoma (other than osteosar-coma, chondrosarcoma, Kaposi’s sarcoma, or mesothelioma).
How can you file a claim for disability compensation? Veterans have several options, but the best option is to work with me, your County Veteran Service Officer; or apply online using eBenefits at https://www.ebenefits.va.gov; or go to the VA Regional Office in Jackson and have a VA employee assist you; or go to the Memphis VA Medical Center Service Office and they can assist. No matter what choice selected in regard to putting in your claim, the Veteran must state on the application that you are filing for one of the presumed Agent Orange conditions. You should also include any evidence you have of service in the offshore waters of the Republic of Vietnam during the required timeframe. Include the name(s) of the ship(s) and the date(s) you crossed within 12 nautical miles of the Republic of Vietnam, if you have that information. Provide medical evidence showing a diagnosis of a current Agent Orange presumptive condition or tell VA where you are being treated.
You don’t need to show that you came into contact with Agent Orange. Congress has provided that conditions on the list of presumptive diseases will be deemed to have been caused by contact with Agent Orange through service in the Republic of Vietnam, including offshore waters as defined by the Blue Water Navy Act of 2019. Presumptive Agent Orange conditions granted for Blue Water Navy Veterans may be retroactive to the date VA received your original claim. If you had a previously denied claim and you resubmit your claim, the effective date will be determined on a case-by-case basis.
In regard to previously denied claims, you are urged to file a new supplemental claim. The most important element is to provide any new and relevant information regarding your claim such as dates you believe your ship traveled within 12 nautical miles of the Republic of Vietnam, or updated medical information showing your current diagnosis. Claims that are currently in the VA review process or under appeal will be automatically reviewed by the new policy.
Should you desire more details in regard to filing a Blue Water Navy claim or other VA Benefits please call at 489-3907 or email at mackhuey@pontotoccoms.com – my office is located in the Pontotoc County Courthouse, Veterans Service Office.