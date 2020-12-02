2020 has been a very challenging and stressful time for all of us. As we approach the end of this calendar year I would like to share some very positive news with the reader’s of my Veteran’s Corner monthly article.
Each year Mississippi State publishes the results of a study concerning the Department of Veterans Affairs spending in each county in the State of Mississippi. This effort is researched and prepared primarily by Alan Barefield, Ph.D., Extension Professor, Department of Agricultural Economics and Brain Locke, LTC U.S. Army (Retired), Director, G.V. “Sonny” Montgomery Center for America’s Veterans. As indicated in this study the source for the majority of this information is the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), National Center for Veterans Analysis and Statistics.
The Veteran population in the State of Mississippi is 186,702. The total annual VA expenditures are $2,046,100,126. The primary expenditure categories are VA compensation, pension, education, vocational rehabilitation and medical care. In essence the VA is providing over $2 billion dollars to Veterans in Mississippi, which makes an incredible economic impact to our state.
Of course our Veterans in Pontotoc County are benefiting from these expenditures in our own communities. The Veteran population for Pontotoc County is 1,479. The total annual VA expenditures in 2019 were $11,641,410, up from $9,733,201 in 2018.
Our Veteran population has been steadily declining in the past five years. In 2015 Veterans represented 6.0% (1,788) of the total population of Pontotoc County and in 2019 that figure reduced to 4.8% (1,479).
Even though the Veteran population is declining the total average expenditure per Veteran has increased from $4,800 to $8,000 per Veteran from 2015 to 2019. The majority of those VA funds, coming to Veterans in Pontotoc County, are a result of successful claims for compensation, pension and surviving spouse pension, followed closely by medical expenditures paid by the VA for Veterans Health Care.
As a matter of explanation a compensation claim with the VA is for Veterans who have disabilities, medical conditions, or injuries incurred or aggravated during active military service—no matter when or where they served—Veterans may be eligible to receive tax-free monthly monetary benefits. To support a claim for service connection, the evidence must show you have a current physical or mental disability; you had an injury or disease in service or experienced an event in service that caused or aggravated an injury or disease; there is a link between your current disability and the event, injury, or disease in military service.
Pension on the other hand helps Veterans and their families cope with financial challenges by providing supplemental income through the Veterans Pension benefit. Veterans Pension is a tax-free monetary benefit payable to low-income wartime Veterans. The Veterans Pension program provides monthly payments to wartime Veterans who meet certain age or disability requirements, and who have income and net worth within certain limits. The Veteran must be age 65 or older or permanently and totally disabled. Your disability or disabilities do not have to be related to your military service when applying for Pension.
Surviving spouse pension, which was formerly referred to as Death Pension, is a tax-free benefit payable to a low-income, un-remarried surviving spouse of a deceased Veteran who served during a wartime period. The Veteran must have also have served at least 90 days of active federal service and had an Honorable Discharge. If the Veteran entered the military after 1980 the Veteran must have had 2 years of active duty or served the full period to which he/she was called or ordered to active duty. Wartime periods are World War II, Korean Conflict, Vietnam Era and the Gulf War (August 2, 1990 to present).
The last major category of VA expenditure is health care. If you served in the active military service and were separated under any condition other than dishonorable, you may qualify for VA health care benefits. Current and former members of the Reserves or National Guard who were called to active duty by a federal order and completed the full period for which they were called or ordered to active duty may be eligible for VA health benefits as well. VA offers a three tiered approach to health care with two appointment based locations – the VA Medical Center in Memphis and the VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Tupelo. VA also offers those Veterans enrolled in VA health care the benefit of urgent care. We have an ever growing number of authorized urgent care clinics in our area that provide excellent urgent health care for minor illnesses and injuries.
Your Pontotoc County Veterans Service Office continues to remain open and is committed to supporting our Veterans and family members. Please feel free to call or stop by my office (Mack Huey - Veteran Service Office) to ask questions and/or discuss your Department of Veterans Affairs Benefits. I am located in the Pontotoc Court House and my phone number is 489-3907 and email is mackhuey@pontotoccoms.com – I hope you and your family have a wonderful holiday season and I ask you to keep our serving military members in your prayers as they continue to serve our great Country.