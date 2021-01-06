Women served in the United States Military as early as the Revolutionary War. Since then, women of all ages, ranks, and levels of authority have entered every branch of service, made significant contributions, and suffered the same sacrifices as men. As a woman with military service, you may qualify for a wide range of benefits offered by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). VA benefits include disability compensation, pension, education and training, health care, home loans, insurance, vocational rehabilitation, employment and burial.
The following sections provide information about VA benefits and programs specifically for Women Veterans.
VA's Center for Women Veterans monitors and coordinates VA's administration of benefit services and programs for women Veterans. The Center advocates for a cultural transformation that recognizes the service and contributions of women Veterans and women in the military, and also raises awareness of the responsibility to treat women Veterans with dignity and respect.
There are Women Veteran Coordinator (WVCs) located in every regional office who function as the primary contact for women Veterans. WVCs provide specific information and comprehensive assistance to women Veterans, their dependents, and beneficiaries concerning VA benefits and related non-VA benefits. They may assist you in the claims intake, development, and processing of military sexual and personal trauma claims.
At each VA medical center nationwide, a Women Veterans Program Manager (WVPM) is designated to advise and advocate for women Veterans. The WVPM can help coordinate all the services you may need, from primary care to specialized care for chronic conditions or reproductive health. Woman Veterans who are interested in receiving care at VA should contact the nearest VA Medical Center and ask for the WVPM.
Our VA Medical Center (VAMC) Memphis Women's Health Program targets programs and facilities to meet the unique needs of female veterans.
Services offered for women include:
comprehensive primary care
gynecology services
breast exams and mammography
stress management counseling
psychiatric services
psychological services
Patients may be referred to other VA facilities or to the community for any service not available at VAMC Memphis.
Mental health services for women with a referral include treatment for:
post traumatic stress disorder
substance abuse
The contact information for the Women’s Veteran Program Manager at the VAMC is Charmin Thomas, DNSc, APN, BC at either 901-523-8990 extension 6612 or 1-800-636-8262, extension 6612.
VA has special services available to help women who experienced military sexual trauma (MST), including free, confidential counseling and treatment for mental and physical health conditions related to MST. You do not need to have a service-connected disability or injury, and may be able to receive this benefit even if you are not eligible for other VA care. You do not need to have reported the incidents when they happened or have other documentation that they occurred in order to receive MST services.
Every VA facility has a designated MST Coordinator who serves as a contact person for MST-related issues. This person is your advocate and can help you find and access VA services and programs, state and federal benefits, and community resources.
VA’s Whole Health System offers women Veterans proactive and personalized health care—empowering you to achieve your greatest level of health and well-being. Whole Health means the Whole You. From integrative health approaches like stress reduction, nutrition, and health coaching, to traditional clinical care and complementary health approaches. The VA offers proactive, integrative health approaches such as:
Health coaching
Mind-body therapies and stress reduction
Mindfulness
Nutrition and weight management
Peer support and community resources
Programs to stop smoking
Physical therapy and chiropractic services
General Health:
You will be at the center of a Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT). A provider, nurse, and others will engage with you to manage your health care.
Primary care: includes general medical care for acute and chronic conditions, such as chronic pain, high blood pressure, and diabetes
Preventive care: includes immunizations and cancer screenings, such as mammogram, Pap, and colonoscopy
Gender-specific care
Birth control
Family planning and preconception counseling
Maternity and newborn care (first 7 days after birth)
Osteoporosis screening and management
Gynecology Health Services - Evaluation and treatment for:
Abnormal Pap test
Abnormal uterine bleeding
Infertility
Pelvic pain
Gynecologic cancers
Mental Health - Evaluation, counseling, and treatment for:
Depression, mood, and anxiety disorders
Alcohol and drug use and addiction
Coping with illness
Intimate partner violence/sexual and domestic abuse
Military sexual trauma (MST)
Parenting and caregiver concerns
Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
Stress adjustment from deployment
Specialty Care
Management of chronic or complex conditions, including heart disease, diabetes, cancer, and fibromyalgia, as well as HIV/AIDS and hepatitis
Surgery programs available at most Medical Centers
VA referrals are given to those in need of rehabilitation therapies, such as physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech-language therapy, exercise therapy, recreational therapy, and vocational therapy.
For more information please see https://www.va.gov/womenvet/
Your Pontotoc County Veterans Service Office continues to remain open and is committed to supporting our Veterans and family members. Please feel free to call or stop by my office (Mack Huey - Veteran Service Office) to ask questions and/or discuss your Department of Veterans Affairs Benefits. I am located in the Pontotoc Court House and my phone number is 489-3907 and email is mackhuey@pontotoccoms.com. My office hours are 8:00-4:30, M-F.