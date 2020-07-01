Happy Independence Day! On the 4th of July, the United States observes this federal holiday in honor of the Declaration of Independence. Independence Day commemorates the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, by delegates from the 13 colonies. The Declaration of Independence is America’s revolutionary Charter of Freedom and the document upon which the nation’s founding principles were established. On this special day citizens of the United States express and give thanks for the freedom and liberties fought by the first generation of many of today’s Americans. This day is a day of family celebrations with picnics, barbecues and fireworks, showing a great deal of emphasis on the American tradition of political freedom. Thank you Veterans for your service to our country and enjoy this very special day with family and friends.
Over the past few months I received many inquiries from Veterans in regard to the status of their filed Compensation Claims. I wanted to share the following information with you, in that regard, from a recent press release from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). The backlog of VA claims has grown by tens of thousands of cases since the department halted work because of the coronavirus pandemic. As of the writing of this article there were 119,000 backlogged claims. The VA considers backlogged claims for benefits to be those that take longer than 125 days to approve or deny.
Paul Lawrence, the VA undersecretary for benefits stated that “we are not happy about the backlog. Our team is very proud of processing claims quickly, so we want to get to that right away.”
Lawrence testified before the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee recently alongside VA Secretary Robert Wilkie. Questions from senators focused on the department’s response to the pandemic, as well as its fiscal 2021 budget request. Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., asked about the claims backlog, which he said had “grown significantly” since the start of the pandemic.
The VA stopped performing in-person compensation and pension exams April 2nd to encourage Veterans to stay home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Compensation and pension exams, referred to as C&P exams, are appointments with doctors, during which claimed disabilities are evaluated. The results of the exams help the VA rate Veterans’ disabilities, which determines the compensation they receive each month, as well as their eligibility for VA programs.
Without the exams, the claims backlog has grown and thousands of Veterans are waiting for decisions. The coronavirus pandemic coincided with the start of the Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act, which prompted a surge of new claims, Lawrence said. The new law made thousands of Vietnam War Veterans newly eligible for VA benefits beginning in January 2020.
The VA was scheduled to restart in-person C&P exams June 8 in selected locations. To help handle the delay, Lawrence asked Congress to approve legislation that would allow non-physicians, such as nurse practitioners, to conduct the exams. “We ask you to consider that,” Lawrence said. “It’s one way to expand our capacity to work on the C&P backlog.”
Lawrence also asked that some of the money Congress gave the VA for its coronavirus response efforts be moved to the Veterans Benefits Administration to help pay employees for overtime. In the $2 trillion CARES Act approved March 27, Congress allotted $19.6 billion for the VA. The department had spent only $2.3 billion of the money as of last week, and other VA officials asked Congress for the authority to transfer it between accounts. The VA reported that nearly 15,000 of its patients had tested positive for the coronavirus and 1,284 had died. Nearly 12,000 patients have recovered.
I also wanted to report in this article that the VA Medical Center in Memphis is slowly beginning to reschedule medical exams and procedures, however everyone entering VA facilities will continue to be screened, and visitors are very limited. Face coverings are mandatory and VA encourages you to bring your own. The VA is asking that you please contact them first before going to any of their locations, to include the VA Clinic in Tupelo. For many of your needs, you may be able to get care at home by phone or video. The Memphis VA Medical Center phone number is 901-523-8990 and the Tupelo VA Clinic phone number is 662-840-6366.
The Pontotoc County Veteran Van Service to/from the Memphis VA continues to be temporarily suspended due to current restrictions. Hopefully we can reestablish this important service for our County Veterans soon.
Please feel free to call or stop by my office (Mack Huey - Veteran Service Office) to ask questions and/or discuss your Department of Veterans Affairs Benefits. I am located in the Pontotoc Court House and my phone number is 489-3907.