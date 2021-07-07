I hope each of you had a wonderful Independence Day and enjoyed being with family and friends to celebrate. As we all know the Fourth of July, in the United States, is the annual celebration of nationhood. It commemorates the passage of the Declaration of Independence by the Continental Congress on July 4th, 1776 and the birth of the United States of American as an independent nation. We are blessed to live in a free country and thankful to our serving military members as well as our Veterans for their service to our nation. One of my favorite quotes that is certainly appropriate for this special time of year is from John F. Kennedy, “Let every nation know, whether it wishes us well or ill, that we shall pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe, to assure the survival and the success of liberty.”
For the Veteran’s Corner this month I wanted to update our Combat Veterans in regard to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) recent announcement of two major decisions related to presumptive conditions associated with Agent Orange and particulate matter exposures during military service in Southwest Asia.
VA will begin implementing provisions of the William M. Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021 (Public Law 116-283), adding three conditions to the list of those presumptively associated with exposure to herbicide agents, more commonly known as Agent Orange. Those conditions are bladder cancer, hypothyroidism and Parkinsonism.
“Many of our Nation’s Veterans have waited a long time for these benefits,” said VA Secretary Denis McDonough. “VA will not make them wait any longer. This is absolutely the right thing to do for Veterans and their families.”
Background – Nehmer v. U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – a 1986 class action lawsuit brought against VA by the National Veterans Legal Services Program (NVLSP). Veterans believed VA’s standard used to determine whether diseases were related to Agent Orange was too limited, violating the 1984 Veterans’ Dioxin and Radiation Exposure Compensation Act. At the time of the case, VA stated that chloracne was the only disease scientifically related to Agent Orange exposure. In 1991, NVLSP’s attorneys negotiated a favorable “consent decree” – a settlement that resolved the dispute without either party admitting guilt or liability – with VA. The settlement involved VA agreeing to issue a new regulation providing presumptive service connection for more diseases, and re-adjudicate previously denied claims that were related to those diseases. In other words, the Court overturned the part of the VA regulation that stated only chloracne was associated with Agent Orange, and voided all claims that were denied under that regulation. VA was then ordered to re-adjudicate all previously denied claims.
NVLSP also negotiated an agreement that requires VA to take certain actions when it recognizes a new disease as scientifically linked to Agent Orange exposure. When VA adds a new condition to the presumptive list, it must do the following: Identify all claims for the recognized disease that were previously filed and/or denied, and pay disability and death benefits to these veterans or their survivors, retroactive to the date VA received the original claim.
In 2010, VA added the following condition to the list of presumptive conditions caused by exposure to Agent Orange: (1) ischemic heart disease; (2) Parkinson’s disease, and (3) B-cell leukemia. VA has already reviewed more than 140,000 past claims for these diseases and is in the process of reviewing the remaining claims.
Because of complex rules governing who is considered a Nehmer class member, what counts as claim under the Nehmer consent decree, and how far back to pay retroactive benefits, VA has failed to reach out to certain eligible veterans and assigned incorrect effective dates.
VA will apply the provisions of court orders related to Nehmer vs. U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, which may result in an earlier date for entitlement to benefits for Veterans who served in the Republic of Vietnam during the Vietnam War. Vietnam War era Veterans and their survivors, who previously filed and were denied benefits for one of these three new presumptive conditions (bladder cancer, hypothyroidism and Parkinsonism), will have their cases automatically reviewed without the need to refile a claim. VA will send letters to impacted Veterans and survivors. I have already met with several Veterans who received this letter and we have taken the appropriate actions.
Particulate Matter Exposures (Southwest Asia)
The secretary recently concluded the first iteration of a newly formed internal VA process to review scientific evidence to support rulemaking, resulting in the recommendation to consider creation of new presumptions of service connection for respiratory conditions based on VA’s evaluation of a National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine report and other evidence. VA’s review supports initiation of rulemaking to address the role that particulate matter pollution plays in generating chronic respiratory conditions, which may include asthma, rhinitis, and sinusitis, for Veterans who served in the Southwest Asia theater of operations during the Persian Gulf War and/or after September 19, 2001, or in Afghanistan and Uzbekistan during the Persian Gulf War.
VA is establishing a holistic approach to determining toxic exposure presumption going forward. They are moving out smartly in initiating action to consider these and other potential new presumptions, grounded in science and in keeping with the authority of the Secretary of VA.
VA is initiating rulemaking to consider adding respiratory conditions, which may include asthma, sinusitis, and rhinitis, to the list of chronic disabilities, based on an association with military service in Southwest Asia, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan during the covered periods of conflict. VA will conduct broad outreach efforts to reach impacted Veterans and encourages them to participate in the rulemaking process. For more information, visit the following website at https://www.publichealth.va.gov/exposures/burnpits/
If you think you may be eligible or would like to discuss, please call or visit and we can discuss – Mack Huey, County Veteran Service Officer at 489-3907.